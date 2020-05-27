VALE — Those who need to conduct business at the Malheur County Circuit Court from now through July 17 will have less time to do it.
According to a news release from Judge Lung Hung, all circuit courts in Oregon will be closed on one Friday per month between now and July. This includes May 29, June 26 and July 17, and is by order of the Chief Justice of the Oregon Supreme Court.
In addition, starting June 1, the Malheur County Cirtcuit court will be closing a half-hour earlier each day. Court hours, as of next Monday, will be from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
“These reductions are being ordered to deal with anticipated budget shortfalls,” reads the release. “Please continue to enter the courthouse from the back door, as the front doors continue to be locked.
