Court accepts counteroffer for $9K monthly to pay for project manager for rail shipping facility

Workers operate heavy construction equipment at the site of the Treasure Valley Reload Center, as pictured on July 27. The Malheur County Development Corporation Board was successful in its bid for $9,000 per month to have Greg Smith stay on as a project manager, as awarded by the Malheur County Court during it's Wednesday meeting.

 Corey Evan, file | Argus Observer

VALE — The Malheur County Court agreed this week to give the Malheur County Development Corporation $9,000 per month in the current fiscal year to hire a project manager to finish the Treasure Valley Reload Center. In addition to that, members of the court granted $5,000 for incidentals through the 2022-23 fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2023. The action took place during the County Court’s regular meeting on Wednesday.

Who the development corporation finds to do that work is up to them, according to county officials, who confirmed the contract is with the corporation and not Greg Smith & Company. Smith declined to do any further economic development work for the county as of July, when it was time for contract renewal, after having done so since 2013.



