Court accepts counteroffer for $9K monthly to pay for project manager for rail shipping facility

Workers operate heavy construction equipment at the site of the Treasure Valley Reload Center, as pictured on July 27. The Malheur County Development Corporation Board was successful in its bid for $9,000 per month to have Greg Smith stay on as a project manager, as awarded by the Malheur County Court during it's Wednesday meeting.
VALE — The Malheur County Court agreed this week to give the Malheur County Development Corporation $9,000 per month in the current fiscal year to hire a project manager to finish the Treasure Valley Reload Center. In addition to that, members of the court granted $5,000 for incidentals through the 2022-23 fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2023. The action took place during the County Court’s regular meeting on Wednesday.
Who the development corporation finds to do that work is up to them, according to county officials, who confirmed the contract is with the corporation and not Greg Smith & Company. Smith declined to do any further economic development work for the county as of July, when it was time for contract renewal, after having done so since 2013.
Negotiations to fund a new project manager have been ongoing since that time between the corporation and the county.
Grant Kitamura, president of the Malheur County Development Corporation Board of Directors, told the newspaper in a phone interview on Thursday that the corporation’s board of directors are “very pleased” with the county’s decision.
“We’re very pleased that he [Smith] will be able to stay on and finish the project,” Kitamura said, noting that he and five other people on the board who volunteer their time have been working altogether on the project for five years.
While the end of the project is creeping ever-nearer, board members were hopeful to be able to finish with the same team they started with, which included Smith who has a host of knowledge of the inner-workings of the project, Kitamura said.
The county’s governing body on July 20 rejected paying $15,000 per month to the corporation. Following that, the Development Corporation Board came back with the counteroffer that was ultimately accepted. Final details for the contract are still being worked out between County Attorney Stephanie Williams and Malheur County Development Corporation, according to a county official on Thursday.
About $29 million has been allocated for the reload project, to date. The main funding for the rail shipping project came in 2017, when the Oregon Legislature appropriated $26 million. Another $3 million is hoped for from the state, with the Legislature's emergency board expected to take that up this fall per Gov. Kate Brown's urging.
An update from the entity on Wednesday provided a new timeline for construction. The schedule shows all site work finished prior to this fall, with the building being finished in the winter of 2022-23.
“I appreciate the county going along with this, and I’ve talked to each individual [on the board, who is also] so pleased that they were able to work with us,” he said.
Kitamura noted that Smith, too, wanted to finish the project.
