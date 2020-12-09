BAKER COUNTY
A California couple and their pet found themselves stuck in unfamiliar territory on Monday, when their vehicle became stuck in the snow in Grant County. According to a Dec. 8 news release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Belknap, 28, and Shanda McDonald, 29, were on a 10-day road trip originating in San Diego, Calif. and following a scenic byway map. The couple had their dog, Maisy, along for the trip. As the couple passed through Grant County in their Toyota pickup truck, their route took them down a road which had been snowed in.
“Unfortunately, the directions took them to [Forest Service] Road 73, which was heavy with snowpack and impassable by vehicle,” according to the release. “After becoming stuck in the snow, they activated the emergency beacon on their SPOT device, which alerted law enforcement to their location.”
Sheriff Travis Ash was contacted at 3:52 p.m. Monday by Grant County Sheriff’s Office personnel to conduct a search and rescue operation, which took place on FS-73 between Anthony Lakes and Granite in Grant County. Ash and three search and rescue volunteers established a command post at Grande Ronde Sno-Park before finding the couple.
“The couple and their dog, Maisy, were transported to a local motel in Baker City,” according to the release. “All were healthy and suffered no injuries.”
The Baker County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to the search and rescue volunteers for their effort.
