Countywide, voters will see at least 2 local ballot measures

MALHEUR COUNTY — Voters in Malheur County will see multiple local measures on their ballots this year, including the therapeutic use of psilocybin and the taxation of marijuana.
Psilocybin therapy
No matter where a voter lives in Malheur County during this year’s General Election they will see at least one ballot measure aimed at prohibiting the use of psilocybin in a controlled setting for therapeutic purposes. This is because governing bodies in the county, along with the cities of Adrian, Nyssa, Ontario and Jordan Valley and Vale, are going back to voters over Measure 109, passed statewide in 2020 which legalized such use of psilocybin.
The measure included a way for cities and counties to opt out, but not directly as once seen with Measure 91. The earlier ballot measure, which legalized the recreational use and sales of marijuana in 2014, allowed municipalities to outright ban it if more than 50% of voters had said no. However, with Measure 109, if governing bodies don’t want state-licensed psilocybin manufacturers and related businesses, they must go back to the voters to enact the ban.
The county and aforementioned cities have all enacted a related ordinance to ban the use of psilocybin therapy, which will only go into effect if voters agree with disallowing such facilities.
Should voters approve them, municipalities would likely take the next step to adopt rules regarding time, place and manner prior to the state’s official rollout of the program in January.
Voters in Malheur County join voters in a majority of Oregon counties and at least 57 cities who will decide the ultimate fate for the therapeutic use of psilocybin.
An Oregon State University-led research team provided scientific framework to help shape the rollout of the program in Oregon. Preliminary clinical trial data has shown psilocybin has potential to address mental health issues, including depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Oregon Health Authority released draft rules created by an advisory board, which are expected to be finalized in 2023.
“More than 60 psilocybin clinical trials are currently being overseen by the National Institutes of Health,” reads information from OSU. “Preliminary data suggest psilocybin therapies are effective in treating major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, smoking cessation and alcoholism.
Retail pot tax
The ban on retail sales of recreational marijuana remains in Malheur County, with the exception of Ontario, where voters overturned the municipal ban. And that might leave some voters wondering why the county is going after a 3% tax of retail marijuana items.
The reason the Malheur County Court passed Ordinance 229 and adopted accompanying Resolution R22-23 in August was “just in case.” Due to a new state law, a tax on marijuana goods can now only be passed during statewide general elections.
Language in the county’s resolution states “currently there are two such petitions circulating to allow” marijuana businesses in the county.
However, those won’t be on November’s ballot, as the deadline to do that was Aug. 10. According to Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter, no signatures were turned in by that deadline.
The petitions are still being circulating, however, and petitioners have two years from their initial filing date to gather those.
Initiative Petition 2022-23-02, filed by Cora Voight and Dan Shy, was approved to circulate for signatures on March 26, 2021. It will require 539 valid signatures. Initiative Petition 2022-23-3, filed by John Belville and Laura Duckworth, was approved to circulate for signatures on July 23, 2021.
This is not the first time the county has went out for a sales tax on recreational marijuana due to petitioners working to overturn the ban. In 2018, the county’s governing body took similar action when Stormy Ray was working on a petition. Malheur County Court had taken action to impose a 3% tax after the initiative petition was launched. However, the failure of that petition ended the county’s action.
This time, the ballot measure for a sales tax on recreational marijuana is not tied to the success of a petition. If passed by voters, it would only be enacted if an initiative petition to overturn the ban was successful in the future.
Local taxes in incorporated or unincorporated areas for recreational marijuana are on top of the state’s 17% tax on those goods. The state’s cap for local taxes is 3% and those must be approved by voters.
