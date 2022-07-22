County-wide burn ban goes into effect

This photo shows an aerial view of the Willowcreek Fire, looking east toward Interstate 84.

 Bureau of Land Management — Vale District

MALHEUR COUNTY — Malheur County Court approved a burn ban to go into effect on July 22. The language of the ban extends to “include all of Malheur County lands” and includes lands “within the local city or rural fire districts.” This ban also prohibits any “open burning or burn barrels allowed, until further notice.”

It was noted during the Malheur County Court meeting Wednesday morning that local fire districts along with the Vale District Bureau of Land Management were doing the burn bans altogether this year, with one commissioner commenting that it was being done later than usual.



