County-wide burn ban goes into effect

MALHEUR COUNTY — Malheur County Court approved a burn ban to go into effect on July 22. The language of the ban extends to “include all of Malheur County lands” and includes lands “within the local city or rural fire districts.” This ban also prohibits any “open burning or burn barrels allowed, until further notice.”
It was noted during the Malheur County Court meeting Wednesday morning that local fire districts along with the Vale District Bureau of Land Management were doing the burn bans altogether this year, with one commissioner commenting that it was being done later than usual.
The exception to this ban is for “agricultural burning” which will “only be allowed by permit issued by local fire department” under “strict guidelines.” This designation of agricultural burning does not include “ditch banks or trash piles.” The statement directs individuals to “contact your local fire department prior to any burning.”
An email from Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton received on July 21, outlined the need for the ban saying that despite having a “damp spring” the “extreme heat we are having this week and with the dry fuels” the Bureau of Land Management and “surrounding agencies are implementing a burn ban.”
The guidelines for maintaining an agricultural burn include: “burn must be continuously attended,” “field burning shall stop if winds exceed 15 MPH and/or the air temperature exceeds 90 degrees Fahrenheit,” “field burn area shall have a fire line disked totally enclosing the burn area prior to ignition,” “A water supply, such as a sprayer, shall be on sight until burning is completed.”
“This will go into effect on July 22, 2022. I have tried to give some of you a heads up on the time frame of when this was coming out so it should not be a surprise. As you know we have already been having wildland fires the past couple of weeks,” he wrote.
In a follow-up email, Leighton stated that the message outlining the burn ban and the need for it was sent to “internal staff and the county fire chiefs” and he did not want to make the information official until the Malheur County Court gave its final approval which happened on Wednesday at its regularly scheduled meeting.
For further information regarding the ban, contact your local fire department or the Malheur County Fire Defense Board at (541) 881-3233.
