VALE — In line with new state law allowing the rezoning of 200 acres of land from exclusive farm use or exclusive range use outside urban growth boundaries to residential use in a pre-established border region, the Malheur County Court — the county’s governing body — needs to establish a review board.
A public notice regarding this is in today's edition of the Argus Observer.
The court needs to adopt an ordinance to create the Border Region Review Board. With housing needs at an all time high, Ordinance No. 233 carries an emergency declaration, which would make it effective immediately upon passing. However, the state law does not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2024.
Citizens will get the opportunity to weigh in at two public hearings this month. The hearings will be at 9:30 a.m., during the court’s regular meetings on Sept. 6 and Sept. 20.
Senate Bill 16, initially floated by Dist. 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, was passed in 2021. However, it had to go back for some amendments, including the definition of high value farmland and provisions that rezoned lands are in a rural fire protection district and are not within a 100-year floodplain as designated on a current FEMA map. The amendments were established through Senate Bill 70, introduced by Findley and Rep. Mark Owens, R-House District 60, The bill passed this session despite major pushback with thousands of letters in opposition sent to lawmakers in an attempt to shoot down the amendment. Such a move would have further stymied the progress of SB16. Findley said those opposed mistakenly believed the bills were an effort to build vacation homes on exclusive farm ground.
Rather, it will give the county limited flexibility to create a rural residential zone within land zoned for exclusive farm use or exclusive range use. As proposed by the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board, it sets aside aside 200 acres in the Border Board Region in northern Malheur County, next to Idaho, to allow for the construction of homes outside of incorporated communities. That land is near the Owyhee Irrigation District and would only fit about 100 homes on 2-acre lots.
It’s worth noting that a single application can be for no more than 10 homesites on 20 acres of contiguous land and property owner can apply for rezoning that would allow that. However, if fewer than 100 rural homesites have been approved by Jan. 2, 2026, requirements may be waived by the review board.
Proposed projects must follow applicable building codes, must be set on lots no smaller than 2 acres in size, and be approved by a review committee appointed by the county court. The area must not have been farmed for at least three years or be viable for farming.
In 2021, Malheur County Court gave the OK to Malheur County Planner Eric Evans to develop the process to implement SB16.
Proposals for rezoning will get their own public hearing and a written opinion from a review board.
Per the proposed county ordinance, the planning director or designee will serve as staff to the board. Among a host of other duties, that person will help the board review applications and will draft staff reports with recommendations to approve, approve conditionally, or deny.
Some of the board’s duties include a fair and impartial review of applications and staff reports before holding public hearings; render opinions regarding compliance and review of related land divisions for consistency.
Fees to cover the cost of staff proposed in the ordinance are $250 for research and $500 per application.
