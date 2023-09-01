Malheur County Courthouse

Malheur County budget meetings are this week and can be attended in person at the Malheur County Courthouse or via GoTo Meeting.

 Argus Observer, file

VALE — In line with new state law allowing the rezoning of 200 acres of land from exclusive farm use or exclusive range use outside urban growth boundaries to residential use in a pre-established border region, the Malheur County Court — the county’s governing body — needs to establish a review board.

A public notice regarding this is in today's edition of the Argus Observer.



