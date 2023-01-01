VALE — Shortly after the new year, officials who won elections in 2022 to begin their terms in January will be ushered into office. This includes six newly elected county and state/judicial officials, five of whom are incumbents.
Room for the public is offered for the ceremony. It will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, in Court Room 2, which is upstairs at Malheur County Circuit Court.
County officials being sworn in include newest member Jim Mendiola. He will be stepping into the County Commissioner Position No. 1 seat, currently held by Don Hodge, who has served on the court since 2011 . Also being sworn in are Gayle Trotter and Jennifer Forsyth, who were elected to keep their respective seats as county clerk and county treasurer.
State/judicial officials being sworn in include Dan Joyce as county judge, David Goldthorpe as district attorney and Erin Landis as circuit judge position No. 1.
All of the candidates secured their positions in the November General Election except Joyce. The county judge is a 6-year state and is a state/judicial office. For that seat, candidates who get more than 50% of the total vote in May’s Primary Election do not have to go on to the General Election, but still are not sworn in until January. Due to his age and Oregon term limits for that seat, this will be Joyce’s final term as county judge.
Oregon law requires county officials to be sworn in the first Monday in January, according to a news release from the clerk’s office. However, an exception occurs with a holiday or observation of one, at which point it must take place the following business day. With Sunday being New Year’s Day, the courthouse will be closed on Monday in observation of the holiday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.