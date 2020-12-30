SALEM
Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced updates to county risk levels under the state’s new public health framework to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19. The framework uses four different risk levels for counties based on COVID-19 spread — Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk, and Lower Risk — and assigns health and safety measures for each level. Effective Jan. 1 through Jan. 14, 24 counties will be in the Extreme Risk level, five at High Risk, zero at Moderate Risk and seven at Lower Risk. Lake County moved to Lower Risk from Moderate Risk, and five counties moved from Extreme Risk to High: Clatsop, Coos, Douglas, Lincoln and Morrow.
High Risk is the first level in which some businesses and facilities can resume offering indoor services with health and safety measures and capacity limits in place.
OHA examines and publishes county data weekly. County risk levels are reassigned every two weeks. The first week’s data provides a “warning week” to prepare counties for potential risk level changes. The next assignment of risk levels will take effect Jan. 15. Updates to “warning week” data and county risk levels will be posted to coronavirus.oregon.gov.
