VALE — Malheur County Planner Eric Evans has received the nod from the County Court to proceed with developing the processes to implement Senate Bill 16 and SB 391, both of which deal with adding dwellings in rural residential zones.
SB 16 actually allows the county to create a rural residential zone within land zoned for exclusive farm use. Proposed by the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board, SB 16 sets aside 200 acres in the Border Board Region in northern Malheur County, next to Idaho, to allow for the construction of homes outside of incorporated communities as draw to people who live out in the country.
Proposed projects must follow applicable building codes, must be set on lots no smaller than two acres in size, and be approved by a review committee appointed by the county court. The area must not have been farmed for at least three years or be viable for farming.
Evans said he will be working with members of the Border Board put the program in place,
SB 391 allows construction of an accessory building, of nor more than 900 square feet, on a rural residential zone lot, which already contains a single-family home and must be consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan and must follow the county’s land use regulations.
The lots cannot be included in an urban reserve and construction of a second accessory building will not be approved.
Also in the bill, there is no requirement for counties to allow any accessory dwelling in rural residential zones and nothing that prohibits a county from imposing its own regulation.
County Court members said they preferred to draw up local regulations.
However, the accessory building cannot be used as a vacation home.
Ordinances will be drawn up to put programs in place.
