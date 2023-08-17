County pays $1.47M outstanding line of credit for reload center

VALE — During this week’s Malheur County Court meeting, a decision was reached to pay the outstanding line of credit for Malheur County Development Corporation for work that has been completed at Treasure Valley Reload Center.
This happened during the regular weekly meeting of the county’s governing body on Wednesday morning.
Commissioner Jim Mendiola said it was a necessary step to get out from any extra interest accruing on the bill for the work already completed on the rail shipping facility that is being built outside of Nyssa.
County Administrator Lorinda Dubois said the total payoff for Sept. 1 was $1,471,267. That was for work that was already done.
The county’s payment on that line of credit is separate from the $2 million it allocated in December of 2022 to help pay for the installation of railroad track “C” at the center.
Mendiola asked whether they could close the line of credit, to which Dubois commented that it was just redone and extended.
“But can we make it so no line of credit is utilized without our approval,” he asked, later commenting “MCDC better rein them guys in so there’s no more spending.”
Dubois commented that all further spending on the facility had been halted, as announced by Malheur County Development Corporation Executive Director Shawna Peterson on Friday.
Commissioner Ron Jacobs, who is the county’s liaison for the project, confirmed that further spending is not authorized unless it has approval from Oregon Department of Transportation.
Mendiola asked Dubois whether the county was still giving them the $2 million to finish Track C and whether that work was still happening. Jacobs said it wasn’t because Railworks hadn’t been there yet to do the work. It was however mentioned that the subgrade work for that track had been completed.
The Treasure Valley Reload Center is a state funded project, for which Malheur County was awarded $26 million to build as allocated by the Legislature to in 2017. It is supposed to help fulfill statewide long-term transportation goals in that it will haul local and regional commodities to faraway places. The facility was awarded $3 million more from the State E-Board in September of 2022, $2 million more from the county in December of 2022 and cost overruns have officials looking for about $10.5 million more in funding.
