County pays $1.47M outstanding line of credit for reload center

This screenshot from a webpage on the Treasure Valley Reload Center shows a rendering of what was envisioned for Phase 1 of the buildout.

 Screenshot

VALE — During this week’s Malheur County Court meeting, a decision was reached to pay the outstanding line of credit for Malheur County Development Corporation for work that has been completed at Treasure Valley Reload Center.

This happened during the regular weekly meeting of the county’s governing body on Wednesday morning.



Tags

Load comments