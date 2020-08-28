VALE
The Malheur County Court has given its support to the City of Ontario in its seeking of funding opportunities to provide assistance to small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to information from the city, the two programs are the Small Business Assistance & Microenterprise project and the Small Business Technical Assistance program, both provided through Business Oregon.
Besides providing grants to small businesses and microenterprises, the funding is designed to support low and moderate-income job retention and/or creation and help; businesses stay solvent.
For the local program, the city will be partnering with EUVALCREE which will facilitate and administer the grant. The Latino-based and Latino-led nonprofit, which was established in 2014, focuses on serving vulnerable, low income and minority communities. In an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the county, Ontario is named as the lead applicant for the grants which will be available to small businesses around the county, with EUVALCREE appointed as the third-party administrator, and is not tied to any one ethnic group, according to Ontario City Manager Adam Brown.
If the grant is awarded locally, grants would subsequently be offered to qualified low- or moderate-income microentrepreneurs and employers of low- or moderate-income individuals, who have seen at least a 25% drop in revenue or have chosen to close their businesses.
Eligible businesses may include medical, food delivery, cleaning and other services that support home health being quarantined.
Small businesses may be eligible for funding designed to help save jobs.
