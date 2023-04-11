Building Department County offers training on latest in Oregon Structural Specialty Code RSVP for April 18 session Argus Observer Apr 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VALE — Malheur County Building Department this month is hosting a training on the 2022 Oregon Structural Specialty Code update.Anybody who is interested in reviewing the training is welcome to join, according to Adele Schaffeld, building inspector for Malheur County.The training will be April 18 at Malheur ESD, 363 A St. West; doors open at 8 a.m. and the session begins at 8:30 a.m.The presentation is expected to last two hours.There will be a host of presenters from Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services. These include:• Eric McMullen, senior building code specialist;• Jeremy Williams, structural program engineer;• Tony Rocco, structural program chief;• Mark Heizer, mechanical and energy systems engineer; and• Kelly Thomas, energy policy analyst.Oregon DCBS is a resource to consumers and businesses in areas involving building safety, finance, and workplace health and safety. For more information on the agency, visit https://bit.ly/OR_dcbs.TO RSVP or learn more about the April 18 session, contact the Building Department at (541) 372-5460 or buildingdepartment@bldgmalheur.co.org. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Politics Sports The Economy Construction Industry Trade Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
