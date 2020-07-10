ONTARIO — The number of positive tests coming back in Malheur County continues to rise, as the Oregon Health Authority released its weekly report on the novel coronavirus COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The information contained on the weekly report spans the week of June 29, with numbers running until Sunday.
As of Thursday’s numbers from the Malheur County Health Department, the county is seeing a 12% positive rate among tests (well above the 5% threshold that health departments are looking for, Director Sarah Poe said).
This increase in positives returning also shows in the county’s total COVID-19 cases.
As of Sunday, Ontario had 148 positive cases of the virus, and a rate of 77.1 per every 10,000. This is up from 63 the previous week, and 32.8 per 10,000.
As of Sunday, Nyssa is reporting 35 positive cases with a 63.3 per 10,000 rate (up from 19 and 34.4, respectively). Vale is reporting 26 cases with a 57.3 rate (up from 15 and 33.1).
Oregon Health Authority does not track the cases in zip codes with a population under 1,000 people. The state’s total positive cases in zip codes with fewer than 1,000 people is 161.
The Oregon Child Development Coalition location in Nyssa was added to the list of schools and childcare facilities reporting COVID-19 outbreaks, with five cases coming from the facility as of Sunday.
Phone messages to the Oregon Child Development Coalition were not returned by press time. However, a banner on the Oregon Child Development Coalition website displays that all locations have been closed as of Tuesday (it does not specify whether the closure is due to the pandemic).
Posted on the update were also outbreaks previously reported, including those at Brookdale Assisted Living in Ontario and Snake River Correctional Institute. Brookdale was reporting 26 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday while the prison was reporting six.
