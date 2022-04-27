County employees could see 5% raises in coming fiscal year

VALE — Malheur County employees are expected to see 5% raises starting in July. That is what is in the proposed budget in for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
Wages fall into the personal services category and comprise the biggest overall expense for the county, with a total of $17,357,109 proposed for 22-23.
The budget committee reviewed the preliminary budget in meetings at the Malheur County Courthouse on April 19-20. The Malheur County Court, the county’s governing body, is expected to adopt the budget at its meeting on June 15, according to Lorinda Dubois, Malheur County Administrator Officer, who said on Tuesday that the date had just been set for that.
The wage hikes are largely due to the cost of living. According to Kim Ross, administrator for the court, county employees typically see annual wage adjustments between 1% and 3%, which depends on the cost of living.
Personal services for the coming year are larger than usual due to the cost of living increase being set at 3% coupled with a market adjustment of 2% for non-union employees.
On top of this, it includes union negotiations for the Malheur County Sheriff’s Association members which, if ratified, will provide a 5% wage hike for those employees.
According to Dubois, the negotiations are over; however, members of the Sheriff’s Association still have to take a vote to make it official. If not ratified, members wouldn’t see raises in July, Dubois explained.
Salaries of non-union employees and management will be adjusted based on the new market adjustment of 2% coupled with the 3% for the cost of living. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees set the market adjustment.
Hiring and housing
During the budget meetings, a common theme reported by the majority of departments in the county was labor issues, many of which are tied to a lack of available housing for people considering moving here for employment.
During his presentation, Planning Department Director Eric Evans said “housing is a crisis everywhere right now.”
As part of his budget, he requested $250,000 to continue work on a project he started a couple of years ago with funds from the Eastern Oregon Economic Development Border Board. He showed the results from the first project to the committee, explaining where he wanted to go from there. This includes finding a way to use a land-use consultant and land-use attorney, as well as to fight any appeals that may arise from beginning to try to figure out lands in Malheur County that housing can be built on.
In a phone interview on Tuesday, he clarified that while some of it might be deemed farmland, some of that land isn’t really farmable, but would be well-suited for building a house on. Some areas to consider are above the bench that surrounds Ontario where the ground isn’t flat, doesn’t have good soils and isn’t currently serving another purpose.
During the first day of meetings, Dubois noted that “hiring is a struggle all the way around,” noting that applications are few for open positions with some not meeting minimum qualifications.
During his portion of the budget meetings, Sheriff Brian Wolfe said hiring has become problematic for dispatch and, especially, for the jail.
“We cannot find anyone to work there,” he said, noting that inmate numbers were creeping back up and were at 76 the week of April 11.
Dispatch is funded for 11 full-time positions, and they were finally up to eight, the sheriff said. However four were going through training with two having been hired in the past week.
“And then you don’t know if they will make it,” he said. “Dispatch isn’t something everyone can do.”
Wolfe gave accolades to Lt. Richard Harriman, Johnson and deputies who rotated off patrol to help staff the center, saying “I can’t believe we’re getting by.”
Sheriff’s Department
Expenses are expected to climb by a little more than $100,000 for the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office for the 22-23 fiscal year. In addition to expected wage hikes, other costs are expected to increase.
This includes $13,000 for new body cameras and Tasers. Undersheriff Travis Johnson explained some Tasers were nearing the end of their life expectancy and accompanying legal support and insurance.
Jail Commander Lt. Rachel Reyna further stated that the cameras in the jail are outdated and need swapped and upgraded to work with the control board.
Getting vehicles replaced in the sheriff’s fleet is an ongoing priority. Johnson said the goal is to purchase three to four a year — even if they are slow in arriving after the order is placed. He said in June of 2021, he ordered four; of those, two Dodge Durangos are in, but the Ford F150’s have yet to be built.
Johnson said the goal is to continue ordering F150s, as they are running about $35,000 a piece completely equipped, including in-car cams.
Sheriff Brian Wolfe noted that his department was not raising its $150,000 proposed budget for maintenance and fuel, which was estimated before fuel costs went up.
“We will do our best and see where we land,” he said.
To this, Johnson commented that deputies are trying to be fuel efficient, parking whenever possible.
Harriman, who is the county’s emergency services manager, said the telephone budget is “way, way up.” He said this was due to CenturyLink discovering the county was locked into a price “we shouldn’t have been.” As such it bumped up high enough, that Harriman is now shopping for the best price.
He also said, for the first time in many years, AlertSense went up 5%. The county uses that for its mass notification system.
Not all challenges in his department are related to financing. Wolfe told the budget committee about the need to keep up-to-date on ever-changing state laws for law enforcement. He highlighted Senate Bill 1510, passed in the recent legislative session and signed by the governor. It will go into effect on Jan. 1, and one of its provisions is that a motorist can no longer be pulled over solely on a lighting violation as a primary reason for a traffic stop.
Wolfe said those lesser-level violations commonly lead to other discoveries, such as driving under the influence of intoxicants or worse. The sheriff said in April of 1995, an Oklahoma highway patrolman pulled over a man for a missing registration tag. The result ended in the arrest of notorious terrorist Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.
