VALE — The Malheur County Court is seeking people who would like to served on the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board to submit their names for possible appointment.
Candidates need to submit a letter of interest to the court at kim.ross@malheurco.org by Aug. 25. The county will review all letters of interest and make recommendations to the governor who will make the appointment, according to the announcement from the Court.
The border region includes the area in Malheur County, within 20 miles of the border, that includes Annex, on the north end, Adrian on the South end, plus Ontario, Nyssa, Vale, Willowcreek and Brogan.
Candidates need to have general knowledge of the border region, more specifically the challenges and opportunities presented by being close to Idaho, the announcement reads.
Other qualifications include integrity, strong business judgement, proven commitment to the community, plus experience and skill to help the board carry out its mission of enhancing economic the area’s economic development.
The Border Board was created by the 2017 Legislature to address issues and challenges to being competitive with Idaho, focusing on workforce and economic development, making loans and grants to applicants to support their efforts those areas. To date the board has invested more than $1 million in the region related projects related to improving the economy.
In the this past Legislature the board was success in having two its proposed bill get through the Legislature with the guidance of Sen> Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane.
One bill gives people living within the county a preference when a applying for public employment in the region and a second bill will permit residential development in a certain area of land zoned exclusive farmland.
