VALE
To paraphrase the old Bard: To wear or not to wear — a face mask — that is the question for many people, as the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be subsiding, at least in the United States. Many people want to quit wearing them, have already quit wearing them, or didn’t wear them at all.
As the nation, state and local areas open up, who should wear them is a question facing county officials as county employees and the public become more vaccinated and the threat of spreading the virus has been reduced.
As the county has multiple offices, spread between different areas in the three largest communities, there is not an easy answer, as there is no consensus among department heads.
The issue was on the agenda before the Malheur County Court on Tuesday, with only Commissioners Ron Jacobs and Don Hodge present.
County Counsel Stephanie Williams said the policies should be consistent, at least in the Court House, which houses multiple departments and different entrances.
Masks are required for the state courts on the second floor.
Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe said masks are not required in his department, Craig Geddes, environmental health director, and Eric Evans, county planner, said they preferred their patrons be allowed to go without masks in their offices, with Geddes adding that the county needed to follow the science.
The question is what should the public do then they are out in the hallways. Current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control is that there is no infection danger for those people who have been fully vaccinated and people accessing public office should be able show they have been vaccinated.
There were concerns if that was feasible at the Courthouse, where the main entrance is not manned.
It was noted that departments having their own buildings and entrances could be more flexible in setting policies.
Commissioners Jacobs and Hodge decided to table the issue until Wednesday to allow Judge Dan Joyce to weigh in on it. The County Court meets at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.