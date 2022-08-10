County Court OKs psilocybin for ballot

This image of mushrooms that carry psilocybin is included on a fact sheet about Oregon Psilocybin Services being distributed by Oregon Health Authority since June of this year. The regulatory framework is underway and the state is expected to roll out its program for licensed manufacturers and facilities in January. Governing bodies can ask voters to disallow such facilities, which is being done in Malheur County by the county and four of the five incorporated cities.  

 Oregon Health Authority

MALHEUR COUNTY — Voters countywide will be seeing at least one Ballot Measure related to banning state licensed psilocybin manufacturers and related service centers on their General Election ballots in November. Depending on where they live, they could be voting on the matter twice.

The county held its second hearing on the matter during its meeting on Wednesday, subsequently passing Ordinance 228 and adopting Resolution R22-22. As such, all voters in the county will get to vote on whether to allow psilocybin facilities in unincorporated areas.



