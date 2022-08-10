County Court OKs psilocybin for ballot

This image of mushrooms that carry psilocybin is included on a fact sheet about Oregon Psilocybin Services being distributed by Oregon Health Authority since June of this year. The regulatory framework is underway and the state is expected to roll out its program for licensed manufacturers and facilities in January. Governing bodies can ask voters to disallow such facilities, which is being done in Malheur County by the county and four of the five incorporated cities.
MALHEUR COUNTY — Voters countywide will be seeing at least one Ballot Measure related to banning state licensed psilocybin manufacturers and related service centers on their General Election ballots in November. Depending on where they live, they could be voting on the matter twice.
The county held its second hearing on the matter during its meeting on Wednesday, subsequently passing Ordinance 228 and adopting Resolution R22-22. As such, all voters in the county will get to vote on whether to allow psilocybin facilities in unincorporated areas.
Additionally, city councils in at least four of the five cities will be asking voters to consider the matter for their respective incorporated boundaries. This includes Jordan Valley, Nyssa, Ontario and Vale. Requests for information about the city of Adrian have not yet been returned.
Ordinance No. 228, as adopted by the Malheur County Court references the disparity in state and local results on the Oregon Psilocybin Act which resulted from Ballot Measure 109 in 2020. While it passed by a small margin statewide (55% to 44%); voters in the local market turned down the measure more than 2-to-1. However, that is not a requirement for governing bodies to ask voters to enact a ban.
The ordinance notes that psilocybin is a “psychedelic substance used for medicinal and religious purposes” listing common street names for the drug. It also states that state-licensed facilities will be regulated by Oregon Health Authority, including “manufacturing, transportation, delivery, sale and purchase” of those products.
The county ordinance and resolution do not include language about how Oregon Psilocybin Services works or what the service centers are intended to do. According to medical studies being conducted by John Hopkins University, this includes treating a host of mental health issues including depression, anxiety, trauma and addiction. Related facilities are not intended to be set up like recreational marijuana retail stores, in which people can carry out the product they purchase. Rather, the regulatory framework for psilocybin facilities does not include provisions for retail purchases, off-site consumption or influence in the public, advertising or branding. However, it does provide that service centers are not allowed in residential or school zones. Furthermore, manufacturers would only be able to sell psilocybin to licensed service centers, where those who want to try that modality of treatment must be 21, must first undergo a prep session and must stay at that facility under the supervision of a licensed facilitator.
It is important to note that when voting in the statewide measure, a “no” vote meant opposition such facilities. On the contrary, in the county’s proposed ballot title and question, a “no” vote would mean allowing facilities to go ahead this time around. This is because it reads, “Shall psilocybin product manufacturers and psilocybin service centers be prohibited … ?”
The county’s related ballot title and question, which was filed with the Malheur County Clerk on Wednesday, states that electors can petition for review of the title by contacting the Malheur County Circuit Court by 5 p.m. Aug. 19.
