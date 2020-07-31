County Court OKs Nyssa’s proposal to waive taxes for new business; now it goes to city council

NYSSA — The Malheur County Court has lent its support to a request by Field Fresh Foods for five years of property tax exemptions on new construction and new equipment it is putting into place for a onion handling plant in Nyssa. The court adopted a resolution Wednesday approving the company’s application for five years of tax abatement.
The company plans to be involved in preliminary processing of onions and, according to its enterprise zone application, will be employing at least 25 people at the Nyssa location on Commercial Avenue, formerly occupied by Golden West Produce.
In the Enterprise Zone Application, the company says it is investing $3.2 million in the facility and will provide wages that will be 130% of the county average wage of $37,796, Malheur County Economic Development Director Greg Smith said, adding that works out an average wage of $49,135.
The Malheur County Enterprise Zone is sponsored by the cities of Ontario, Nyssa and Vale, as well as the county, and normally the governing bodies of all four entities need to approve a request for tax exemption more than three years, but in this case, since only Nyssa is being impacted by the development, only the court and the Nyssa City Council need to sign off on the application.
The City Council will act on the proposal at its Aug. 11 meeting, Nyssa City Recorder Marla Roberts confirmed.
Being in the Enterprise Zone provides property tax abatement on new construction and new equipment, which the company requested for five years. The tax abatement does not include the land.
As part of the agreement, Field Fresh Foods will donate 10% of the forgiven tax as a donation to 4-H and FFA programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.