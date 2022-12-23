VALE — At its regular meeting on Dec. 14, the Malheur County Court approved a request by officials at the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation for $2 million to help pay for installation of railroad track “C” leading into the Treasure Valley Reload Center. The project continues to see increased costs resulting from inflation and recent feedback from officials at Texas-based RailPros, which stated that it must install Track C.
The corporation first submitted this request in November. Brad Baird of Anderson Perry, construction project manager, noted that there was a likelihood its budget for some items was exceeded “slightly.”
Grant Kitamura, corporation president, told the court that the corporation had prepared a contingency budget of $400,000 when it submitted its most recent budget request to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
“Any funding agency wants you to still have 10% contingency … for unknowns,” he said.
Greg Smith, of Gregory Smith & Company, who is the project manager, said he was able to help secure an additional $1 million loan for the project, using a separate revenue stream he has access to which would be repaid based on usage of the facility.
“It could be a loan that’s based upon the future sale of assets. It will not be a grant,” he said, noting that the Eastern Oregon Border Board and other “regional partners” also being asked to invest in the project.
Concrete work on the project remains delayed due to winter weather, with the concern being that pouring concrete with needed freeze protection would cause costs to increase further.
Judge Dan Joyce made the motion to grant the $2 million request, seconded by Commissioner Don Hodge. The motion carried unanimously, with a voice vote of 3-0.
The court informed development corporation officials they would like to see efforts to seek outside funding sources continue, as well as invoices submitted to verify the $2 million will be spent on track “C” construction.
