VALE
The Malheur County Court declared a local disaster Wednesday to put in motion steps to deal with the ongoing drought conditions around the county.
In the opening statement, the resolution states that the “Malheur County Court finds that the Malheur County agricultural and livestock industries and related economy are suffering widespread and severe economic damage, potential injuries and loss of property resulting from severe drought conditions.
The resolution also requests that Gov. Kate Brown declare a drought emergency for all of the county because of the continuing drought to make state resources available to the county.
In declaring the emergency, the resolution cites the limited snowpack this year, record low rainfall this spring and the listing of Malheur County in severe drought by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Additionally noted is that the county has high potential for wildfires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
Malheur County will be joining nine other counties in filing a drought declaration through Oregon Emergency management.
According to data in the resolution, snowpack in the Owyhee basin for this water year is only 28% of normal, with irrigation allotments being reduced by 25% to get irrigators through the season. Vale irrigation allotments were set at 1.8 acre-feet compared to the normal allotment of 3 acre-feet in a good water year.
Some of the possible impacts of drought include pastures drying up, declining yields in hay fields, low water availability for livestock and wildlife, and ranchers may have to truck water to livestock or sell off their cattle.
With the disaster declared, the county Drought Emergency Management plan was implemented and there was an assessment and evaluation made on acquiring the ability to provide the needed resources, including seeking assistance from the state.
U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon, chaired a Republican forum Wednesday on the drought and water crisis in the United States. He was joined by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and U.S. Rep. Bruce Western, R-Ark.
Bentz said, “Today’s forum is another first step toward bringing the attention of the nation to what is shaping up to be a catastrophic year of drought and wildfire. Short-term solutions hopefully will involve funding to help mitigate the drought, but must clearly do something longer term, sSo out communities can better withstand the next drought. Cleaning up watersheds on a large scale and increasing the height of existing water storage structures are just a few of the smarts, commonsense things we must do.”
