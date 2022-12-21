VALE — At its regular meeting on Dec. 14, the Malheur County Court approved a request by officials at the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation for $2 million to help pay for installation of railroad track “C” leading into the Treasure Valley Reload Center. The project continues to see increased costs resulting from inflation and recent feedback from officials at Texas-based RailPros, which stated that it must install Track C.

The corporation first submitted this request in November. Brad Baird of Anderson Perry, construction project manager, noted that there was a likelihood its budget for some items was exceeded “slightly.”



