County aims to line up with state on mass gatherings

VALE
To make its outdoor mass gatherings ordinance consistent with state law, members of the Malheur County Court on Wednesday began the process of adopting ordinance No. 225 amending county code.
In order to do this, the first of two planned public hearings was held at the court’s Wednesday session.
With no public participating in the meeting there was no comment received during the hearing.
The ordinance assumes no COVID-19 exists. In the ordinance, an outdoor mass gathering is defined as an assembly of more than 750 people within the unincorporated areas of Malheur County that will continue for more than five hours but is less than 120 hours within a three-month period. The event is held in open spaces and there is no permanent structure.
In the ordinance, the hours do not include travel time to and from a gathering on lands zoned exclusive farm use located 60 miles or more from the nearest interstate highway.
A land use permit is required if the assembly is expected to be more than 3,000 people, and will occur between 24 hours and 120 hours.
The gathering must must compatible with existing land uses and cannot change the overall land use pattern of the area,
The county is allowed to collect an application fee to defray the costs of reviewing and processing the applications. The fee is not to exceed $5,000.
The amended ordinance was written to follow House Bill 2090, passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2019.
The first hearing on the ordinance was held Wednesday, with the second to be held Oct. 14. There was no public testimony.
