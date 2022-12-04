Quantcast
Education

County aims to get truancy ordinance on books

Chronic absenteeism exceeds 20% in each local district

ONTARIO — During its final meeting in November, the Ontario City Council passed a resolution consenting to a school truancy ordinance that is being sought by the county to help combat chronic absence. The proposal creates steps for addressing the issue within the school before turning the matter over to the Justice Court system, with severe cases having the potential of being prosecuted through the Circuit Court or Juvenile Court.

Of the 11 school districts that fall within the Malheur Education Service District, data shows that all (except Juntura) exceeded 20% chronic absenteeism in the 2021-22 school year. This compares to five years ago when only two schools exceeded the 20% mark. However, it is noteworthy that the way the data is being calculated has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic, with numbers for the 2019-20 school year altogether unavailable.



