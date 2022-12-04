County aims to get truancy ordinance on books

ONTARIO — During its final meeting in November, the Ontario City Council passed a resolution consenting to a school truancy ordinance that is being sought by the county to help combat chronic absence. The proposal creates steps for addressing the issue within the school before turning the matter over to the Justice Court system, with severe cases having the potential of being prosecuted through the Circuit Court or Juvenile Court.
Of the 11 school districts that fall within the Malheur Education Service District, data shows that all (except Juntura) exceeded 20% chronic absenteeism in the 2021-22 school year. This compares to five years ago when only two schools exceeded the 20% mark. However, it is noteworthy that the way the data is being calculated has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic, with numbers for the 2019-20 school year altogether unavailable.
Chronic absence is linked to lower academic achievement and graduation rates, and increased mental health issues and incarceration rates. As such, Oregon state law requires minors in kindergarten through 12th grade to attend school on a regular basis.
How it would work
If the county truancy ordinance ends up not passing, Ontario’s Resolution No. 2022-146 would have no effect. However, if other incorporated cities within the county also agree with the school districts within the Malheur Education Service District, which encompasses all the public schools within Malheur County along with Huntington, the county will move onto the next phase of holding public hearings for its proposal.
During the Nov. 22 council meeting, City Manager Dan Cummings said he was approached by county officials about the ordinance. He said there is a House Bill being proposed that “kind of grays things a little bit on whether the county has power to enforce [truancy] rules.” As such and at the request of Malheur ESD, the Malheur County District Attorney asked the county to put a truancy ordinance in place “to make sure they have teeth to continue enforcing this rule,” Cummings said.
Councilor John Kirby asked Cummings if the county’s proposal “re-establishes the place for the parents for educating their child.” Cummings said that was correct.
“This holds parents responsible for being a parent basically,” he said.
Cummings further noted that the county’s proposal is not meant to “crack hard on the parents.” However, it provides steps to get parents into court at some point, “if they have no choice in the matter.”
First, the districts will work with a parent or guardian to find out why a student isn’t making it to school. If it is then found to be “truly the fault of the parent, they will crack down. Otherwise, they will help that parent in every way they can to help get that kid back to going to school.”
A look at our districts
It’s not just parents who are held accountable for keeping kids in school. According to Vale Superintendent Alisha McBride, school districts in Oregon are held accountable for regular attender rates. That is the rate of students who attend school for more than 90% of their enrolled days.
Oregon Department of Education defines “chronic absenteeism” as missing 10% or more of school days in a school year, which typically is counted from the first day of the school year to May 1.
Taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic impacted recent data, the Argus reached out to local districts to get numbers of chronically absent students for the past five years. It was found that while computations have changed since 2020, the trend still shows a high number in most districts, and in some cases a staggering number of chronically absent students. In the 2017-18 school year, only three districts exceeded 20%: Nyssa at 23.7% and Vale at 21.2%. However, in the most recent year, 2021-22, all local districts had more than 20% of chronic absenteeism. Annex Charter School (44.6%) had the highest percentage, trailed by Vale (35.9%), Nyssa (33.1%) and Adrian (29.4%).
For the Ontario District, a person who was newly hired this year will be focusing his attention on attendance. That is Student Safety and Prevention Supervisor Mike Padilla.
“One of his duties will be to assist with development and implementation of programs deemed necessary to address attendance and support students and families in maintaining regular on-time attendance,” wrote Taryn Smith in an email on Tuesday.
Four Rivers Community School Superintendent Chelle Robins said the biggest issue with chronic absenteeism is academic achievement.
“It impacts every single facet on our achievement levels,” she said. “As we are all coming back post-COVID, we need families and students to re-engage in a high level of academics.”
She spoke to the lost learning time of COVID, particularly for students in high school.
“I remember when we thought the Class of 2020 paid the highest price,” Robins said. “They got out quick compared to the classes of 21 and 22, and even this year’s class is still paying the price.”
She said some students are just doing what they can to get through, having missed a lot of high school math. Additionally, it’s impacted the number of high-schoolers at Four Rivers Senior Prep Academy that are taking college classes.
“We’re kind of getting on the tail end of that with the next class, but it’s been tough re-engaging,” Robins said.
The focus has been helping students remember what great things there are about being in school, such as athletics, she said, noting they are aiming to help students remember “why being on the court is better than being on the couch.”
What’s in the ordinance
Per the county’s proposed ordinance, it would be unlawful for a student to have chronic absenteeism, and could mean court dates and fines. However, before a citation could be issued a district’s superintendent would have to provide written notice to the student and responsible adult. The notice would have to include certain information. This includes that the student is deemed chronically absent; that the failure of an adult to “send the student to school and maintain the student in school” ensuring no more than 10% of days missed is a violation; how the student and adult may be cited to Justice Court; how the student and adult must attend a school conference; and how the student and adult have the right to request an evaluation for an individualized education program if not on one.
Following this, if the student is still chronically absent or doesn’t attend the conference, an infraction citation will be issued. Students who are in 6th through 12th grade would have to attend the court hearing.
If the adult does not appear, a warrant will be issued.
Once in court, an order to attend school will be issued and future court dates will be set to review progress. With continued chronic absence from there, responsible adults could face a fine of up to $500 for the first offense and up to $1,000 for any subsequent offenses. And finally, “when circumstances are appropriate,” the ordinance could lead to prosecution of a responsible adult in the Malheur County Circuit Court or Juvenile Court.
“I think it is important to clarify that the process of utilizing the court system, after all other strategies and resources have been exhausted by school districts, to encourage families to send their children to school regularly is not new,” McBride wrote in an email on Wednesday. “Malheur County School Districts have been utilizing the Justice Court system for this purpose for many years.”
