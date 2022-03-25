ONTARIO— Country View Golf Course in Ontario, a family-owned business, was designed by the McKinney family and opened to the public in 1999. Its aging irrigation system was failing, and Scott McKinney turned to Malheur County Economic Development for assistance, according to a recent news release from the county office.
“Greg Smith and Ryan Bailey were phenomenal to work with and in helping us to obtain financing. The irrigation system was on its last legs, and without it, there would be no golf course. The community needs the golf course for recreation, and three high schools use it. Not only do locals play, but we’ve had people from all over the country stop here to golf. The financing was needed to secure the future of Country View Golf Course, and the new irrigation system will help ensure its existence for another 20-25 years,” said McKinney.
Malheur County Judge Dan Joyce commented that the facility is well-used and that the golf course is “extremely beneficial to the community.”
“Obviously, the funding was very much needed and is an example of how Malheur County Economic Development works to support local businesses,” Joyce said.
“Not only is Country View Golf Course an important, family-owned business, but having a quality course attracts tourists, providing a boost to the local economy. In addition, those visitors may consider relocating to Malheur County and bring their companies with them,” said Greg Smith, director of Malheur County Economic Development.
The golf course sits on 45 acres and 37 will be rezoned to residential with the intent of rebuilding 10-12 houses in the future.
“Quality housing is attractive to those companies seeking to relocate, as well,” Smith said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.