Country legend among top 5 picks of who people would like to see in concert

ONTARIO — After concerts by two major performing artists in the past few years have drawn thousands of people into Ontario with no major issues, the Argus polled readers to see who they might like to see perform here in the future. Hundreds of people answered our online poll from Oct. 19-27, telling us their hopes and dreams.
There was an abundance of results to sort through, but rising to the top of the poll are five artists, including four from the rap and hip hop scene and one country superstar.
The list follows.
1. Jelly Roll
2. Eminem
3. Post Malone
4. Berner
5. Willie Nelson
While many of these mainstream names need no introduction, a brief summary of the musicians follows.
Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) is an American rapper and singer, who hit the scene around 2005 and made Billboard charts with Struggle Jennings, grandson of country music superstar Waylon Jennings in 2018, with songs from their “Waylon & Willie” album.
Grammy Award winning Marshall Bruce Mathers III, known as Eminem, is an American rapper and record producer, whose career stretches back to 1998.
American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Post Malone was born Austin Richard Prost and began his music career in 2011. He has been nominated for Grammy Awards numerous times and earned many awards overall during his career.
American rapper Berner (Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr.) is part of Wiz Khalifa’s well-known Taylor Gang having entered the music industry in 2007.
Last but not least is a man who likely needs no introduction. American songwriter and guitarist Willie Nelson is one of the most popular country music singers of the late 20th century. At nearly 90 years old, Nelson has slowed down on touring, but is still on the road again now and then. This summer, he toured with Billy Strings on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour along the east coast.
The Argus would like to thank all who participated in the poll.
