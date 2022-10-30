Country legend among top 5 picks of who people would like to see in concert

Pictured are the top musicians people would like to see perform in Ontario. Hundreds answered our poll, but five stars rose to the top. This includes, from left, Jelly Roll, Eminem, Post Malone, Berner and Willie Nelson.

ONTARIO — After concerts by two major performing artists in the past few years have drawn thousands of people into Ontario with no major issues, the Argus polled readers to see who they might like to see perform here in the future. Hundreds of people answered our online poll from Oct. 19-27, telling us their hopes and dreams.

There was an abundance of results to sort through, but rising to the top of the poll are five artists, including four from the rap and hip hop scene and one country superstar.



