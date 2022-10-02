ONTARIO — An Ontario councilman had a change of heart about a decision he made during a council meeting on Sept. 27. The following day, Councilor Eddie Melendrez decided to seek a way to either change the wording in a letter he had agreed to sign or not sign it at all.

During its Sept. 27 meeting, the council agreed unanimously on a roll call vote to send the letter to the top state official and candidates for that office, urging them to find a way to repeal Measure 110 or find a way to carve Ontario out of the new state law that decriminalized personal possession of illicit drugs. Council President Ken Hart said he had shared the letter with Police Chief Michael Iwai in advance.



