In a preview of the council meeting on Sept. 26, the Argus Observer asked its readers whether the city should try to get Ontario carved out from Measure 110? Of those who voted, the majority, 94.7%, said no, which is represented by blue in the chart above, and 5.3% said yes.
Argus survey results
The Ontario City Council meets the first and second Tuesday of each month at Ontario City Hall, pictured here at 444 S.W. Fourth St.
ONTARIO — An Ontario councilman had a change of heart about a decision he made during a council meeting on Sept. 27. The following day, Councilor Eddie Melendrez decided to seek a way to either change the wording in a letter he had agreed to sign or not sign it at all.
During its Sept. 27 meeting, the council agreed unanimously on a roll call vote to send the letter to the top state official and candidates for that office, urging them to find a way to repeal Measure 110 or find a way to carve Ontario out of the new state law that decriminalized personal possession of illicit drugs. Council President Ken Hart said he had shared the letter with Police Chief Michael Iwai in advance.
“I’d like to let the rest of the state know this has had a real detrimental impact,” Hart said, who had drafted the letter he had proposed at the first meeting in September.
The motion to send the letter to the governor, gubernatorial candidates and a long list of newspapers throughout the state was unanimous on a roll call vote. Although Councilor Sam Baker was not present in-person or electronically, Mayor Riley Hill stated that he had spoken to him about it in advance about the matter.
“He wants his name on the letter,” Hill said.
The mayor did not state when he had spoken to Baker about his decision, and the public has no way of knowing how Baker reached that decision as any discussion regarding that was not done in a public meeting.
Per Oregon Public Meetings Law, “members of a governing body should not gather as a group or groups composed of less than a quorum for the purpose of conducting business outside the Public Meetings Law.”
During the meeting, there were no concerns raised by any council member about Baker’s aforementioned decision made ahead of the public meeting.
Councilor Michael Braden did ask whether anyone believed it should be passed by counsel first. To this Hart stated the letter “was a political document written by one of the councilors and passed on.”
Hart read the letter out loud for the record.
The letter states that Measure 110 “has been a catastrophic failure,” urging the governor or candidates to overturn the “misinformed policy,” and goes on to state that the city does “not want a handout from the state.”
It was words in the aforementioned phrases that Melendrez was later uncomfortable with.
His first email to Council President Ken Hart, Mayor Riley Hill, City Manager Dan Cummings and Police Chief Michael Iwai noted changes he’d like to see.
“I voted to support the letter regarding the reversal of Measure 110. I’d like a few changes in the wording before I sign. 1) Take out the word “catastrophic” 2) Take out the word “misinformation” and 3) Substitute “a hand out” with “funding,”’ he wrote to the group on Wednesday. “I’ll sign it after if the group decides to make those changes. I’ll be sending this message to the other council people as well. If the council disagrees you can send the letter without my signature.”
Iwai replied stating that it was his recommendation to include the word ‘catastrophic,’ and that he was good with that removal.
However, after Melendrez sought to possibly enact the change through a series of emails to councilors, Hart raised concerns about why Melendrez didn’t speak up during the meeting and later that seeking changes outside the scope of the public meeting would violate the law.
“You failed to raise any concerns during the public meeting,” Hart stated in his first reply. In another reply, which included local newspapers, he told Melendrez that his understanding was “that any substantial change of previously passed council action would require a new public meeting and not a daisy chain email which could violate Oregon public meeting law.”
According to Oregon Public Meeting Law, under serial communications, “a governing body risks violating meeting law through a series of private communications, even if a quorum isn’t involved in any single communication.”
Jack Orchard, a private attorney at law, stated that the better way to handle wanting a change following a decision is to follow the meetings law noting it wouldn’t have to be a “tedious legalistic process.” Rather, a council member could ask for a special or emergency meeting or something following the meetings law that would have alerted the public. The risk of a decision reached outside the public meeting is that it could technically be challenged by any member of the public, Orchard noted.
“Otherwise, you run the risk that what they are trying to accomplish can be undone at the embarrassment of the city and you,” he said.
After Hart’s pushback, Councilor Eddie Melendrez told Dan Cummings that rather than seek to change the letter he had decided not to sign it. Cummings confirmed that with the newspaper on Friday, stating that he had instructed Justin Zysk, assistant to the city manager, to send the letter without Melendrez’ signature.
Following the meeting, Melendrez reached out to the newspaper about the letter. In his first comments, he noted that he didn’t totally agree with Hart’s letter “but I don’t always have the energy to speak up.” He stated this was partially due to a meeting the week prior when the council was discussing funding for police. In that meeting, Melendrez asked about the public safety fee that used to be charged to citizens and whether it would have been able to be used for police funding. Hart then accused Melendrez of using the meeting as a political platform before answering the question of why the council had decided to remove it.
Melendrez said he felt that language in the letter drafted by Hart was “for political purpose,” noting that the council should be “building up relationships with the other side of the state.”
Melendrez said he initially agreed to sign the letter due to Iwai’s plea in the prior meeting for more support from the city.
“I understand that incarceration has a 70-plus percent recidivism rate so incarceration is not the answer either,” he said. “I do want to be better partners with the other side of the state to bring more rehabilitation services and more beds available before we take those powers [of criminal prosecution for illicit drugs] away from Law Enforcement.”
