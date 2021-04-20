ONTARIO
A recreational water trail for the city of Ontario that was still in the concept phase will be moved elsewhere than originally planned at the urging of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
City Manager Adam Brown credits “good research” by the Argus Observer in moving the project. The newspaper reached out to the state agency following a report from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board in March that detailed the Malheur River as having the second-worst quality in the state, according to the Oregon DEQ’s rating.
After responding to the newspaper, an official with the Oregon DEQ called Brown, he reported to the Ontario City Council during its work session on April 8. He explained that the concerns were over bacteria levels in the river that, as the agency detailed to the newspaper, are often “above levels for safe contact recreation.”
As such, the state agency urged Brown to relocate the planned project.
To date, no funds were spent on the project, so the city wouldn’t lose any money.
“As of today, it’s fairly easy to move,” he told the council.
He recommended, as did the Oregon DEQ, moving the project to the Snake River on a three-mile stretch from the water plant to the natural takeout at the Ontario State Park.
Brown noted that it would be a good use of the Tater Tot Trail, which will be along the Ontario side of the Snake River on the proposed new route.
Councilor Ken Hart asked Brown whether having to move the trail from the Malheur River was “for sure” needed, to which Brown responded in the affirmative.
“The answer from the DEQ it is definitely shouldn’t be a place for a water trail,” he said.
The reason was for a cheap way to get in and out of the water, which he believes can still be accomplished at the Snake River.
“The Malheur River is not going to be suitable any time soon,” he said.
Councilor Michael Braden, said that it doesn’t take much to evaluate what the Snake River means to Ontario but urged caution above all else.
“Having people in the river would look nice,” he said. “But two to three times per year there is a fatality [on the river]. Is this a safe way?”
He urged Brown to do a flow or contour study or see if one was available, so that the city’s engineer could “tell us this is a safe path.”
Brown was going to look into whether there were any white water ratings associated with this stretch of the river.
Councilor John Kirby also urged him to look at a recent project in Idaho Falls, where they put in a 5-mile riverwalk, with access to the Snake River, suggesting perhaps there was information to be gained there, too.
The Greenbelt Trail in Idaho Falls does include access to the river, according to a public works official there in a phone interview on Monday. He said the trail includes a forebay, which is a place to launch boats, as well as a place to take them out of the Snake River.
