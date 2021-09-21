ONTARIO — During the Ontario City Council’s first meeting of the month on Sept. 14, Councilor Eddie Melendrez took time near the end of the meeting to make several statements about the the current environment at City Hall saying things could be better between staff and the council.
Melendrez asked outgoing Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero to approach the speakers podium. He told Romero that he was sad to see him go and that he brought a lot of value to the community of Ontario.
“Never saw a chief so involved in the community,” Melendrez said, listing off several of Romero’s community involvements, including the Cobra’s wrestling program, an Ontario Kiwanis Club board member, and serving the Boys & Girls Club of the Western Treasure Valley, as well as starting a community advisory council for law enforcement.
Melendrez then apologized.
“You know, I want to apologize. You know, I had a great member tell me when I first started City Council, that you know, ‘Give it a year,’” to see how tough the job as a city of Ontario councilor is.
He said he wished he would have had taken that advice “literally,” adding that he wished he would have spoken of Romero’s character more and some of the things he saw him do in the community. Melendrez said he had heard some things regarding why Romero was leaving, such as the way the chief was being treated and that he [Melendrez] would also want to leave after seeing “some of the things” he had seen from citizens.
Not elaborating on those things, Melendrez once again apologized.
Melendrez said it was “ironic” that Mayor Riley Hill and the City Council had sent a letter to Salem saying, “that we support law enforcement and that we were against defunding the police, stuff like that and then the next week we [the council] kind of go after you [Romero].”
“To me we can all say we praise law enforcement or fire rescue, but then what we do [in] our actions is another thing right?”
Melendrez thanked Romero for the work he had done in the city.
“Ontario wasn’t ready for you, but I wish they were, because I thought you had a lot of vision, you wanted to change [the city] for the better,” Melendrez said before apologizing for one last time.
Romero responded, “Thank you sir. There is no apology needed. Public service is a calling.”
He then thanked those in the community who supported him and even thanked those who did not, saying, “It is always an honor and is a privilege to lead others. I just ask you to think about that.”
Melendrez then talked addressed his co-councilors about the “environment of the City Council.”
To Hill, he said the mayor had used the word “grilled” four times and that some citizens were upset and thought that Hill was making fun of him.
Melendrez said when he brought up the conversation and used the word “grilled” about “a toxic environment,” and that Hill, chose that as an opportunity to react in that way instead of “reflecting on how our actions can be affecting the employee’s we have now.”
Hill responded to Melendrez saying, “I am glad that you brought that up, because their was no intent to mock you or do anything else. I know that you felt strongly that we were pushing hard on some of the staff, but it’s our job to ask the tough questions, and really I don’t think asking tough questions is really grilling somebody. And I apologize to you, if you took that wrong. I certainly didn’t mean it.”
Melendrez accepted Hill’s apology but disagreed with Hill’s view of asking tough questions, then brought up a presentation by former Airport Manager Eric Hartley in an August City Council meeting in which Councilor John Kirby disagreed with Hartley’s report, adding that members on the airport committee also disagreed and would have something else to say about it.
Melendrez said that to him, Kirby’s actions were “above, you know, tough questions,” and “almost embarrassing” Hartley, who had come before the council to do his presentation.
Melendrez said that what Kirby did to Hartley should have been done “behind closed doors.”
Kirby in response told Melendrez that there were other issues regarding Hartley’s departure, however did apologized for the aforementioned incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.