ONTARIO — During Tuesday night’s Ontario City Council meeting, a city councilor took the time to make a statement about inappropriate actions taken by one of his colleagues during and following a work session earlier this month.
The April 9 work session of the Ontario City Council included a verbal altercation between Burnt River Farms co-owner Shawn McKay and Ontario City Councilor Freddy Rodriguez. The matter at hand was related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 public health crisis, with Rodriguez saying he felt that local marijuana dispensaries weren’t following the best practices because he had recently had to remove his own mask for identification purposes when at a dispensary.
It is noteworthy that the Oregon Liquor Control Commission has made several recent exceptions so that dispensaries can keep operating safely during the pandemic. Among these is curbside pickups (an option approved for dispensaries in Ontario). Another exception to normal operating procedures is allowing customers to wear masks. However, the OLCC rules are unclear as to whether a person must remove a mask to be positively ID’d.
The disagreement on April 9 reached a point at which Ontario Mayor Riley Hill had to bang his gavel and call for an end to the heated discussion.
While the content of what was expressed between the two men was difficult to understand via the live stream broadcast of the session two weeks ago, some of that content was made clear and commented on by City Councilor Marty Justus at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Justus offered his comment at the end of the session to address the issue of the altercation telling the Mayor that he initially wanted to bring up the matter in executive session.
Brown said earlier on in the meeting that City Attorney Larry Sullivan had advised against the session.
So Justus went on the record at the Tuesday meeting.
“At our last meeting we had a council member that was vocally abusive to a citizen and, at the end of the meeting, he threatened physical violence inside city hall. And I just wanted to say that I thought that was wrong. I think as council members we have to have decorum and we have to hold ourselves to the highest of standards,” stated Justus.
He acknowledged that citizens “can make you mad” and further acknowledged how he, himself, has a temper and is not better than anyone else.
“What I witnessed was inappropriate and I wanted to make a statement,” Justus said.
Rodriguez responded to Justus’ comment by stating, “I just want to thank Marty for his opinion.”
