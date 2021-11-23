Council will reconsider zoning request for future dispensary

ONTARIO — During a public meeting at its Nov. 9 meeting, the Ontario City Council decided to table action on a public hearing regarding an annexation request by a future recreational marijuana retailer. Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings told the council that if they had no legal reason to deny the request, they could potentially be facing litigation if they did so. As such, since the council “unexpectedly” didn’t have their attorney present, the group voted 5-2 to table the matter until they could see legal counsel. Mayor Riley Hill and Councilor Michael Braden voted no on tabling the outcome of the public hearing.
The matter is listed on the council’s agenda packet for tonight’s meeting, which is set to begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at Ontario City Hall.
After successfully making its way through the Planning and Zoning Commission, the annexation request by Gold Thumb Investments was brought before the city by Cummings. The proposal was to approve the commission’s finding of facts and approve the ordinance to annex and rezone a parcel of land off of North Verde Drive and Northwest 22nd Avenue from Urban Growth Area Industrial to City Light Industrial.
While there was no public comment, there was plenty of discussion among the council, including regarding the number of dispensaries in Ontario overall.
Council President Ken Hart asked what the difference in zoning entailed, and Cummings explained the need was due to the county, which bans the sale of marijuana, has control of urban growth zones. The annexation would give control to the city, Cummings said. Additionally, Green Thumbs is seeking to put a donut shop there, as well, which also would not fit into the county use of the land, he said.
Councilor John Kirby noted the Legislature only allowed drive-up windows at dispensaries as an emergency clause due to COVID-19, and asked Cummings whether there was anything the city could do to stop new dispensaries from putting one in.
“I do not believe so,” Cummings said, adding it was the owner’s choice whether to spend that money now for something that is OK only to have to shut it down.
Councilor Ken Hart also expressed concern for the impact on nearby homeowners regarding mixing retail, such as a donut shop, into a light industrial area.
Cummings said that unless the code was actually changed and the allowed uses were removed, the city would have to allow it, emphasizing that each business will have to meet all criteria.
“I would like it to stay industrial and that would be to vote against the annex,” said Hart.
Kirby asked about other dispensaries in the works, and Cummings noted a similar conditional use permit was being allowed for a facility 1,000 feet to the east of this proposed one, had met all requirements including buffer zones and was currently under design.
Councilor Eddie Melendrez asked Cummings whether there was ever a limit set on the number of dispensaries that could establish in Ontario. Cummings explained that the state would not allow counties or cities to limit the number, only to regulate them to the extent of putting in requirements, such as buffer zones. Cummings noted that the city went through that process, defining 1,000-foot requirements from all public K-12 schools, plus some private schools and daycare centers, as well as all public facilities, such as parks and city hall, and a 500-foot buffer from residential zones.
Councilor Susan Mills asked whether the rezone would “open us up to more wanting to come in and have us rezone more land, and what does that do to our future housing developments.”
“Nothing,” Cummings replied. “That’s already been set.”
He explained future dispensaries are limited to the space that is left, adding that there wasn’t much.
With the GreenThumb dispensary and two others possibly getting developed, that would bring the city to 18 approved dispensaries. However, Cummings noted whether they all get built is another matter altogether.
Melendrez motioned to approve the findings of fact, and after further discussion, Kirby sought clarification on whether a “no” vote could cause the city to fall into a lawsuit.
Cummings said, “You can vote no, but you have to find legal findings of fact why you’re saying no to this client above and beyond other ones.”
He further noted that if they denied it without cause, the property owners could have a “pretty good case at Oregon State Land Use Board of Appeals,” adding that while he wasn’t an attorney, he felt it would be more likely that the city “would lose big time.”
Hart stated that since City Attorney Larry Sullivan had already left the discussion, he did not want to vote until the council had legal representation.
Melendrez withdrew his motion; however, Councilor Michael Braden, who had seconded it, did not want to withdraw his motion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.