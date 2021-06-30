ONTARIO — The Ontario City Council has opted to stop holding work sessions on the first or second Thursdays of the month, which have preceded regular council meetings on the third Tuesdays of the month. Those meetings were followed up by a second regular meeting on the fourth Tuesday if there was a need for it, allowing the council three opportunities to conduct business in a month.
As of July, however, the work sessions will come to an end, thus causing a shift in the Ontario City Council’s regularly scheduled meetings.
Those will now be held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.
The move to do so came during the council’s regular meeting on June 15, a concept that the group had been considering since April 27. Conflicts with the new schedule that were identified ahead of time include timing conflicts. On the second Tuesday, those include the Public Works Committee meeting at 3 p.m., which would likely need to be changed to allow staff to prepare business conducted by the committee on the council’s behalf, according to an agenda report on the resolution, No. 2021-120; and the Revitalize Ontario meeting at 6 p.m., which staff have been attending.
Additionally, the city attorney has a timing conflict with both the second and fourth Tuesdays, and would only be able to attend for the first hour of each meeting.
City Manager Adam Brown in a phone interview this morning said that could mean the council may push executive sessions to the top of some meetings, in order to have City Attorney Larry Sullivan present for those.
In the newly released calendar for the last half of the year that accompanied the agenda packet, the Public Works Committee meeting has not yet been moved to a different time. As such, it is unclear how that may impact the committee’s ability to prepare for council meetings ahead of time.
