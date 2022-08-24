ONTARIO — Due to an error in the advertisement posted seeking a city manager, the Ontario City Council had to take action during a last-minute item added to its agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
According to information stated by Mayor Riley Hill, there were three applications received by the deadline in the posting, but altogether there were eight received by the deadline the council had intended of Aug. 14.
Council President Ken Hart made a motion to accept all eight applications, regardless of the mistake, since the published advertisement “did not coincide with the council vote.” That motion passed unanimously.
At the end of its meeting, the council held an executive session in which they considered those applications. Following that, councilors came out in open session to make a decision on how to proceed.
It was then noted that the council would ask 14 questions of the candidates, which they had narrowed down to four but did not name. Those not selected will be sent letters of regret.
A final set of questions will be reviewed by Hart and Councilor Michael Braden for finality. After that, Justin Zysk, human resources manager and assistant to the city manager, who is also still serving as the airport manager, will send those questions on to the city’s attorneys for approval.
Hart made a motion that the council proceed accordingly, which was passed unanimously during a roll call vote.
Director of Ontario Community Development Dan Cummings, is currently serving as the pro tem city manager. The city is saving money by having him serve in the dual role, which would normally pay out $112.19 per hour for the two positions. However, in an MOU signed in April, Cummings agreed to make only $65 per hour, saving the city $47.19 plus payroll taxes per hour. That cost is now being split between two departments, Administrative and Community Development.
He has been serving in that capacity since Adam Brown’s departure in mid-April. Following his departure, the council took nearly three months to list the job which they had known would be open since March. There were many delays due to the council going back and forth over multiple meetings regarding whether to have an executive recruitment firm conduct the search or conduct one in-house. For cost-saving reasons, the council opted for the latter. However, some noted that if a satisfactory candidate wasn’t found they could always go back to a recruitment firm.
The job listing states that the salary range for the city manager is between $105,000 and $165,000 annually and requires the candidate to live within Ontario within six months of their hire date.
