Ontario City Hall

The Ontario City Council meets the first and second Tuesday of each month at Ontario City Hall, pictured here at 444 S.W. Fourth St.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — Due to an error in the advertisement posted seeking a city manager, the Ontario City Council had to take action during a last-minute item added to its agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

According to information stated by Mayor Riley Hill, there were three applications received by the deadline in the posting, but altogether there were eight received by the deadline the council had intended of Aug. 14.



