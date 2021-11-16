Council votes to modify city council meeting schedule

The main entrance to Vale's City Hall building is pictured shortly after having relocated to the former bank in October of 2020.

 Argus Observer, file

VALE — The Vale City Council unanimously voted on Nov. 9 to modify the city council meetings scheduled for November and December.

The vote cancels its meetings on Nov. 23 and Dec. 28, due to the upcoming holiday season.

The council typically holds its meetings on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. It’s next meeting will be on Dec. 14.

