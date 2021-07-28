Council to seek applications from public to fill seat vacated by recall

ONTARIO — When it came to the matter of discussing filling the vacant Ontario City Council seat during Tuesday’s meeting, the council mulled over questions suggested by staff for a fillable online form. Mayor Riley Hill said he didn’t like the question over employer and title, saying it may cause someone who employees themselves or doesn’t have a title, to not apply.
City Manager Adam Brown explained that the appointment was entirely up to their discretion, and that in the past they had requested applications and a supplemental questionnaire. The council has four options for the vacancy: Take the high vote-getter from the last general elections, consider applications, do nothing and wait for the next election or hold a special election. Of these options, Hill and Councilor John Kirby favored putting it out for applications. Councilor Ken Hart suggested piggybacking on a special election to overturn a marijuana ban in the county — petitioners are only in the signature gathering phase at this time, and Councilor Eddie Melendrez was in favor of voting, too. Councilor Michael Braden noted that they had already been through the application process, noting they “landed the current president from those groups,” and Councilor Sam Baker noted it was the least expensive way to go, as special elections are costly.
Braden suggested a strategy that would allot for community response before the council made its decision and it was ultimately favored. For the month of August, they will solicit applications, pull candidates in for a 60-second interview at each of their regular meetings, which would be put on the city’s Facebook page, then gather feedback from the public on those candidates for a couple weeks. A decision would hopefully come during the first meeting in September, which will be Sept. 14.
