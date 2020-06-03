Council to mull bill waivers and armored vehicle

ONTARIO — Members of the Ontario City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall for its June work session. Among the action items council members will be voting on are a bridge repair at a local park, and waiving utility bills for businesses which impacted by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
In discussion items, the council will hear about an armored vehicle acquisition and they will be picking back up on a discussion of the city’s proposed new logo.
Beck-Kiwanis bridge repair
The bridge in Beck-Kiwanis park, was damaged by rot in late summer of 2019. The council will review a presentation on the current situation regarding the damage to the bridge, and discuss the improvement options that are available including reviewing funding options.
Waiving business utility bills
The city council will be considering a resolution to waive utility bills from April to June for businesses that were closed or had revenues reduced by 50% due to COVID-19. This follows a request by the City Council to City Manager Adam Brown on May 19 to draft a resolution that would give assistance to these businesses.
It is noteworthy that several members of the city members of the City Council own local businesses.
City logo
The City of Ontario’s proposed new logo is a discussion item on tomorrow night’s agenda as the logo will need to reflect either a founded date or an established date. A specified date for display on the logo has yet to be decided upon.
Armored vehicle acquisition
Also under discussion items is “armored vehicle acquisition.” This proposal is the latest expenditure item for the Ontario Police Department. During the May 7 meeting, the council approved of the purchase of 24 new ballistic trauma plates at a cost of $366 apiece for a total cost of $8,790 for 24 plates. No addition information about the cost of the proposed armored vehicle was included in the City Council agenda.
