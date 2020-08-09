ONTARIO — Ontario City Manager Adam Brown asked the Ontario City Council at the Thursday night work session to approve up to $40,000 to be spent out of the $330,000 in state funds allocated to the city for relief from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic to update broadcasting capabilities.
Brown explained that the money that was disbursed to the city for COVID relief has to be spent no later than Dec. 31 of this year.
He went on to inform the Council that the company, TVpbn, was present at the last City Council meeting in order demonstrate their services for livestreaming to the city’s Facebook page.
Brown said that he wants TVpbn to design an automated “digital control system” that can be operated by city hall staff.
During the Thursday work session some of the staff members who were attending the work session telephonically were cutting out and could not be plainly heard by Council members and staff.
Councilor Norm Crume brought attention to the matter of not being able to hear information from staff members.
“We had two remote speakers we couldn’t understand,” said Crume.
Councilor Freddy Rodriguez suggested that City Hall should update the current system because citizens tuning in online do not have a clear idea of when to submit comments during the meeting.
The council unanimously approved the upgrade.
