Council taps Braden as new leader

ONTARIO
Ontario City Council appointed Councilor Michael Braden as the new city council president at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night.
Councilor Norm Crume, who was suggested by Councilor Marty Justus at the previous meeting to take over the position of council president, officially declined that appointment, saying he was going to continue with his plan to leave the council. Crume motioned for Councilor Michael Braden to take the position instead.
The appointment comes two weeks after former Council President Dan Capron resigned following a change of residency that placed him outside of city limits.
Capron, who was instrumental in the city’s residency requirement for Ontario city staff, stepped down at the council’s most recent work session on Oct. 8.
The discussion prior to Braden’s selection to serve as council president, brought up a question from Councilor Freddy Rodriguez, who asked if they would need to do the formal selection process again in January following the installation of the new city council members.
“So in January, will this reposition itself with everyone on that’s coming,” asked Rodriguez.
Justus said that in years past, the council chose a new president in January following an election.
Ontario City Attorney Larry Sullivan said that according to the city’s charter, a council president is selected during “odd numbered years” which would mean that in 2021, the city council would need to appoint a council president regardless.
Councilor Norm Crume, who was suggested by Justus at the previous meeting to take over the position of council president, declined the appointment and motioned for Councilor Michael Braden to take the position.
Braden, whose term does not end until 2022, accepted the appointment as city council president following a unanimous affirmative vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.