ONTARIO
Ontario City Council, at its most recently scheduled meeting on Tuesday, took up the discussion of instituting a program to negotiate fee waivers and property liens as it relates to fines incurred from code enforcement violations.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown began the discussion by saying that he observed, when living in Michigan, that there was a program where an individual owing a fine could go to the district court and pay the original fine sans the fees, penalties, liens, “things like that” and get back into compliance with city code provided that the original code violation was adequately addressed.
“It really served both parties because a lot of it is uncollectible anyway from the property owners,” said Brown.
He went on to say that a program like this could be a fresh start for both sides.
Brown described a scenario in which a two or three week time period is designated each year for the purpose of settling these fines and this stretch of time would be advertised by the city through various avenues to inform the community of this opportunity.
Ontario Mayor Riley Hill brought up how the city has spent “well over $100,000” on an ordinance officer and the pick-up used by that officer and inferred that the city was “burdening the community” with the cost of having an officer and “our goals are still not being met.”
He suggested doing a city-wide clean-up project for a six month period and put the job out for bids to “clean up city stuff” and “not issue a lot of fines.”
It is important to note that Hill is currently engaged in a lawsuit with the City of Ontario over fines incurred by his own properties’ ordinance violations pertaining to overgrowth of weeds.
Councilor Eddie Melendrez had a differing view that Hill, saying that he felt the ordinance officer is an “important position” and “provides support” to other areas of law enforcement.
Councilor John Kirby inferred that people are not in compliance with city code fall into different categories.
“Some people can’t afford to do it, some people just won’t do it,” he said.
Councilor Ken Hart stated that the city going after members of the community who are not in compliance with city code using fines that “don’t seem unreasonable” is not something he supports.
“We need to stop it at some point in time,” said Hart.
He suggested putting a “pause” on fines for right now until staff can determine a better system of operation.
Hill said that it is important to determine who is causing the problems with the property in question because the landowner is who is held responsible in most cases.
Ontario Chief of Police Steven Romero explained with the city’s current ordinance looks like in terms of imposing fines.
“Your current ordinance for a penalty is $2,000 per day. That’s your current ordinance that is in place,” he said.
Ontario’s ordinance is based on the ordinance model of the City of Salem.
Romero said that he has been working “for a year now” in restructuring the ordinance’s policy and protocol for the most “equitable” and “most effective” system that the city can get.
Brown suggested, based on Hart’s observation, to impose a moratorium on fines until a better fee structure is achieved.
Councilor Michael Braden added a statement to the discussion saying, “I think the City of Ontario needs to be a good neighbor and what we’re trying to do is create good neighbors.”
He said he has reviewed Romero’s fee matrix and found it to be much more reasonable and urged Brown to bring it up in a later meeting as an action item for a formal discussion and possible adoption.
Hart said he wanted a moratorium on fines until adoption of a new matrix is discussed, no formal action was taken.
