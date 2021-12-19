ONTARIO — The proposal to raise Ontario’s Transient Occupancy Tax to 10% from the current 9% was tabled until the next meeting of the Ontario City Council. Council President Ken Hart previously stated that the boost could generate about an extra $120,000 per year, and proposes that revenue be split, with 75% going to the future Ontario Aquatic Center and 25% going to the Malheur County fairgrounds.
As the council aims to send the matter to voters in the Primary Election in May, it was seeking public comment on the proposal for its Dec. 14 meeting, according to the agenda packet.
There were two comments at that meeting: one was a letter from developers of the new Riverside RV park read into record by Mayor Riley Hill, and another was from Ontario resident Bob Boyd.
The developers asked that the council consider not implementing such a tax for those individuals who stay at the RV park monthly, as one of their primary focuses is providing an affordable place to live. City Manager Adam Brown mentioned to the council later that they had already addressed that in an ordinance change for RV parks, where it would only be for tenants who stay less than 30 days.
“I think it’s exactly as they [the developers] prefer it to be,” he said.
Boyd told members of the council that unless they were planning to stay in a hotel, there was no cost to them. He further stated that tax money has to be spent in a manner that attracts visitors to town, reminding them that Four Rivers Cultural Center currently gets 2% of the tax for maintenance and long-term operations.
The money would be a necessity to keep the pool operating once it was open, Boyd stated.
“Pools operate at a loss. If there is no ability to provide maintenance funds for the pool and fairgrounds, we risk them being lost,” he said.
“Anytime you say tax, as we know in this town, it’s like ‘Damnit, no!’ for whatever reason,” Boyd said, then clarified the proposal wasn’t an increase in sales tax, property tax or income tax, and was only for those lodging in hotels.
He noted that most cities have these type of taxes, and that larger cities have been able to use such funds to build huge stadiums, for example.
Hart noted that he hoped the voters would see the pool as critical to Ontario, enabling the city to help with funding for ongoing operations of the facility.
He said board members for the Ontario Recreation District and Malheur County Fair Board agree that having the matter go to vote in May would give them time to talk to the public about the importance of the funds.
After Hart motioned to accept the proposed ballot language and get the matter to the ballot and his motions was seconded, outgoing City Attorney Larry Sullivan joined the discussion. He stated that he submitted the draft ballot to Brown on Sunday and hadn’t had a chance to discuss with him since then. Sullivan sought to have the council discuss some wording regarding funds being placed in a reserve account for the Ontario Recreation District.
“What happens if by some happenstance, the pool never gets built,” he asked. “I think one way to deal with that is instead of the money going to them, the city of Ontario should place those funds in a reserve account until construction and, if worded that way, retain control until the pool had been built.”
Sullivan said the idea may be unpopular with the Recreation District, but still thought it was worth raising.
Additionally, he said he wanted to double-check whether the appropriate recipient of the 25% for the fairgrounds should be Malheur County or the Desert Sage Event Center board.
Hill said he favored keeping the money in control of the city if the voters passed it.
“They are trusting us with it,” he said.
Melendrez sought clarification about what would happen with the money if nothing ever happened to the pool, and Hill said it would be up to the council.
Councilor John Kirby weighed in also, stating that his concern for the Recreation District was over fundraising. He stated that sometimes when looking for grants it requires matching money. As such, he proposed holding the money but allowing it be held as an asset to the district so it could be used in the event match money was needed.
“It’s just the way the game is played,” Kirby said.
Further, he clarified that the county does not have control of the fairgrounds.
Sullivan mentioned that the ballot measure did not have to be filed with the county until after Feb. 22 and could be further considered by the council.
At that mention, Kirby suggested tabling it to the next meeting.
The vote to table the proposal was 5-2, with Hart and Melendrez voting no.
