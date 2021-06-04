ONTARIO — Ontario City Councilor Ken Hart, one of the three city councilors on the Charter Review Committee, presented the recommendations for changes to the city’s charter at Thursday night’s regularly scheduled study session of the Ontario City Council. Councilors Sam Baker and John Kirby also served on the committee, which also comprised four community members.
After hearing the recommendations and discussing the matter, the Ontario City Council did not take any action, instead tabling the matter to the next meeting, which is June 15 at 6 p.m. at Ontario City Hall.
The charter, essentially the city’s constitution, has not received an update since 1985, and the committee recently concluded its meetings, summarizing the recommended changes to the charter. If the council wants to move forward with any of the recommendations, the matter must go to the voters.
Hart served as the chairman of the charter committee and told the council how the committee held two public hearings. The most recent was at the end of May, in which Mayor Riley Hill was the only member of the public to speak. There were also three work sessions and the committee “worked hard” and “finished our work in short order.”
He said that this project was “technical cleanup in our current charter” saying that the committee went “line by line” through the city’s current charter to provide recommendations and clarify some language that may be vague.
Braden opposes removal of council member by council
Hart said that this section was discussed at length in the committee and “changed a couple of times.” He said removal of a council member can occur with a “two-thirds majority of the entire council.”
He said it would take more than a simple majority, and would need five of the seven members to to vote in favor of the removal.
Braden opposed to the recommended language changes that allow members of the council to vote for the removal of another council member.
“I strongly disagree with this policy,” said Braden, “I don’t want us to have this kind of power.”
Mayor Riley Hill echoed this sentiment saying that he was “having the same thoughts.”
Braden and Hill are that the will of the people would be taken away if elected officials were allowed to remove one another from their position without input from the public.
Hart said that the structure of this portion of the charter was modeled after the city of Ashland, a city in southern Oregon, and, to his knowledge, the city has never had to invoke this with their own City Council.
Future charter review
Hart said that it was suggested by committee member Susann Mills that “we not allow our city to go 30 plus years” without a review for possible updating.
The committee’s recommendation is to put together an ad hoc committee every 10 years to review the charter.
“Just because you have an ad hoc committee doesn’t mean you have to change the charter,” said Hart.
City attorney
Hart explained how the recommended language allows the City Council to hire and dismiss the city attorney at its discretion.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown concurred, saying that this is in line with what the city already has been doing.
“This would just bring us in line with what we’re doing now and what’s recommended,” said Brown.
Piecemeal or package?
Hart said that one of the last discussions the committee had was to discuss how to “move this forward to the voters” saying that the council could “piecemeal it” or present it at one time and “take the package to the public.”
The committee’s recommendation is to present the recommendations as a package. Kirby previously told the newspaper, and Brown confirmed that language must be finalized for the November ballot by June 10.
