Council seeks comment on one of proposed charter changes

A proposed change to the city charter would increase the transient occupancy tax from 9% to 10%, a move which could generate an extra $120,000 per year in revenue to be split 70/30 between the aquatic center and fairgrounds. Transient occupancy tax is incurred at RV parks, motels and hotels, such as the Red Lion Inn & Suites, pictured here.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — The Ontario City Council is seeking public comment at its meeting on Tuesday — the only regularly scheduled meeting for the month of December. The reason: Finding out what citizens think about a proposal to increase the Transient Occupancy Tax up 1% from the current 9%, which voters would decide on during the Primary Election in May. The boost could be generate about an extra $120,000 per year, and the council proposes that revenue would be split, with 75% going to the future Ontario Aquatic Center and 25% going to the Malheur County fairgrounds.

Municipal charter changes

Under old business on the agenda, the council will be revisiting proposed changes to the city’s municipal charter — including the aforementioned tax increase, which is for those taxes incurred at hotels, motels and RV parks and a proposal from the Charter Review ad hoc committee; and the council involvement in hiring city department heads.

Any changes will go to a vote of the citizens.

So far, the only changes approved by the council for ballot during its Aug. 24 were those proposed by the committee. Those changes did not include the council’s hiring of department heads. In addition to the ad hoc committee voting unanimously not to approve an amendment to the charter to allow the council to hire department heads, citizens have spoken out repeatedly against such a proposal.

Mayor Riley Hill clarified in August he only wants the council to be involved in the hiring process — not the firing or discipline, suggesting the proposal for this charter change be voted on separately, so that the other amendments might stand a chance of passing.

City Attorney Larry Sullivan has proposed language for a separate ballot measure; and the council has until Feb. 22 to get ballot language to the county.

Revisiting the residency rule

When it comes to staff overall, the City Council will also be revisiting its residency rule, which was originally passed in February 2018. Minor revisions are needed to the policy to update it to the Council’s expectations and to affirm the intentions of the original resolution, according to a summary on a proposed motion in the council packet.

This came up because an person who was an employee at the time the resolution was passed, moved from Ontario to Idaho, believing the resolution didn’t impact current employees.

After further interpretation from attorneys and lawyers for the city and union, it was agreed the policy language was open for interpretation regarding whether an employee who was grandfathered in could move at a later date.

As such, the policy has been redrafted to “close the hole.”

The city’s residency rule requires all employees to live within the boundary of the Ontario 8C School taxing district and department heads to live within city limits. It doesn’t apply to contracted employees, such as the public works and financial departments.

Employees have six months to comply with residency rules for new hires and any city employees who are promoted to a department head position have 12 months to comply.

Public hearings

There also are two public hearings slated for the council on Tuesday, both for items which were approved for action by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

The first is for a request for annexation and rezone of property in the urban growth area employment zone 2 acres to city employment zone 2 acres, in order to allow connection to city services and to further develop the property.

The second is to accept a right of way for a portion of Sunset Drive and Skookum Drive.

