Council president officially resigns

Ontario City Council President, Dan Capron, whose current term was not to conclude until 2022, has officially resigned from the Ontario City Council as of Thursday night during the governing body’s work session.
Capron had announced his tentative resignation back in early September during a work session, saying that he planned to step down due to a planned change in residency that would move him outside of city limits.
Capron was appointed by the council to fill a vacancy in 2017, and was elected by voters in 2018.
At the end of Thursday night’s work session, Mayor Riley Hill presented Capron with a plaque and thanked him for his service. Capron took a moment to thank members of the council and the mayor. He added a sidenote to Hill in his address to the council.
“I just wish you’d clean up your leaves and your junk behind your house, your sidewalks and your other stuff. And I commend code enforcement for going and talking to you and I commend the Argus for writing my story on it,” said Capron.
The council then discussed what the next step should be in selecting Capron’s replacement.
Councilor Norm Crume said that he would be open to hearing from interested parties who would be willing to send in their resumes for the council to review and “to pick from that and to appoint that.”
Hill indicated that the council does have a lot of options when it comes to filling the two year position.
Councilor Marty Justus suggested that Councilor Norm Crume assume the vacancy left by Capron.
“If Norm would just continue on for two more years, he’s the one for the job,” said Justus.
“It is entirely up to the council on how you want to do it,” said Ontario City Manager Adam Brown, “It’s up to your discretion whatever steps you want to take.”
Later in the discussion, Councilor Michael Braden suggested that he echoed Justus’ sentiment.
“Marty, spot on. Are you interested Norm?” Braden asked.
To this, Crume responded that he would think it over and talk to his wife about staying on.
Hill asked the council if they wanted to go ahead and advertise for the position to which the council gave its consent, unanimously.
