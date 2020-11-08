Council picks site for transitional shelter

ONTARIO
Ontario City Council decided upon a site for the transitional homelessness shelter at its regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 5 after having to table taking a vote on the recommendation at the Oct. 27 meeting due to a technicality.
The project, a partnership between the City of Ontario and local non-profit housing resource agency Community in Action, has been in the process of finding another location.
Most recently, the entities presented a homelessness shelter site workshop on Oct. 22. The workshop, held at Four Rivers Cultural Center, was for the purpose of gaining input from the community regarding what site they want to see used for the transitional housing project.
City Manager Adam Brown and Ontario City Council President Michael Braden were present at the workshop to meet with the community and to gain their input.
At its Oct. 27 meeting, Ontario City Council heard from Community in Action Executive Director Barb Higinbotham, who recommended the site known as the “Cook Property.” The Council tabled their decision until the next regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 5.
Higinbotham, speaking at the Nov. 5 meeting, reiterated Community in Action’s site recommendation, noting its proximity to the day shelter. The proposed site’s owner, Stephanie Cook, was on-hand at the meeting for the purpose of answering any questions that the Council might have.
Higinbotham said that if the Council moved forward on the recommendation for the site, she hoped to start “taking applications” and begin seeing people move into the site in the “first week of December.”
The Council moved to approve the site recommendation before Council President Michael Braden asked Brown for the staff report, the second motion for the homelessness shelter, which also Council approval.
Brown stated that the funds that the Council had previously appropriated for “homeless services” in the amount of $10,000 for the fiscal year 2021. He said this is an “opportunity to designate that appropriation to the community in action project.” Brown, in addressing the Council, said that he was on a “fast track to get [the shelter] open.”
“The discretion is yours. You could appropriate the whole of it or part of it to this project,” said Brown.
Councilor Norm Crume motioned to designate “a portion” of the $10,000 in the amount of $5,000 toward the homeless effort in Ontario. He said to “give them a good start” and to allow the incoming city councilors to decide how to designate the remainder of the funds.
Councilor Marty Justus asked Brown if he had reached out to other cities in the valley, including Nyssa and Vale, also the county, to see if they could contribute to the costs associated with the transitional shelter. Brown said that he has not reached out so far this year and that he “didn’t know what their financial situation is.”
“I just think it’s important that we ask them,” said Justus.
The Council approved designation of funds in the amount of $5,000 to Community in Action to aid in the transitional shelter project with Councilors Braden and Freddy Rodriguez as the two dissenting votes against the motion.
