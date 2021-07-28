Council picks Ken Hart as new president

ONTARIO — The Ontario City Council nominated a non-elected member as president during its second regular meeting of the month on Tuesday, side-stepping an offer from its longest-sitting elected member to take on that role. The vacancy for council president was due to voters recalling Freddy Rodriguez who was serving as the council president.
At the top of the meeting during public comments, Rodriguez stood before the council urging members to fill the vacancy based on public input and to wait to select a president until that vacancy was filled.
City Recorder Tori Barnett also addressed the council regarding the abstract votes for the recall which she had received from the Malheur County Clerk’s Office. She told the council members they needed to pass a resolution to accept them, so that the matter was easier to track for record-keeping. She also confirmed that Rodriguez had turned in all of the items he had as a council member and officially stepped down.
Immediately afterward, the council moved to the business of electing a president, with Councilor Sam Baker nominating Councilor Ken Hart and Councilor John Kirby seconding it.
Before the matter could be voted on, Councilor Michael Braden, who is currently the longest-serving member of the council, and who council members looked to regarding historical information during the meeting that night, asked Mayor Riley Hill if he could speak.
“Ken would be wonderful, but I would like to offer my services to the council,” Braden said.
He added that he could support Hart, but said he would like to be considered for the position, as well.
Braden had served as interim president when Dan Capron stepped down in October of 2020 until a new president was picked in January. Braden was elected into office during the General Election in November of 2018, and was the top vote-getter during that race.
Hill then said he wasn’t sure what to do since there was a nomination currently on the floor. He asked Braden if he was making a motion on behalf of himself. Laughing hardily at the comment, Braden said he didn’t think that would be fair, then clarified that he was not nominating himself.
However, no other nominations were made and Baker moved to close the matter.
The council members voted unanimously to have Hart serve as president.
Hart was not elected to office by voters for his seat on the Ontario City Council. He was tabbed by the council members in November of 2020, filling a vacancy left by then council president Dan Capron. In January, Hart nominated Rodriguez as council president.
Hart presses airport manager, police chief
Voters did elect Hart in November to serve on the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Directors. And during the meeting on Tuesday, Hart pressed the City of Ontario’s Airport Manager Erik Hartley about the “relationship with TVCC.” He mentioned that he was recently elected to that board and heard the relationship was “rocky,” stating he hoped that was not the case.
To this, Hartley said there have been conversations with them recently he has had as the new airport manager, that are about where the airport is going, including “simple procedures as we work toward the future.” One factor of concern he noted was “assumptions made” about relationship with the fixed-base operator, adding that Frazier Aviation was selling the operation to Silverhawk Aviation.
“There are no long-lasting concerns,” he said, adding that the chief instructor for TVCC was “a rockstar,” and that it was “fun to watch the kids fly.”
Near the end of the meeting, Hart vocalized that he was not happy to read the article in the Argus Observer on Sunday regarding the early outcome of the audit into missing money and possibly other items from the Ontario Police Department evidence room.
He said he was "surprised as a council member that I didn't know anything about it," adding "we really need to be apprised so when I get a call I don't look uninformed."
He stated that the article also appeared like a negotiation session with Chief Steven Romero in public advocating for money that would be needed, rather than asking the council for it.
"I would rather that happen here in the council, not in the newspaper," he said, adding that staff could work through the city manager to "inform us of what's going on."
It is noteworthy that Romero revealed little about the audit to the newspaper, and also said he was waiting for the full audit detail before going to the council, so he could be as prepared as possible in pleading for money for an external audit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.