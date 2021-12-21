Council picks attorney to replace outgoing Larry Sullivan

ONTARIO — The city of Ontario will have a new lawyer in place “as soon as we can get something agreed on,” confirmed City Manager Adam Brown in a phone interview on Friday. The Ontario City Council during its meeting on Dec. 14 came out of executive session to publicly decide on the new attorney for the city, and to task Brown with moving forward on getting the agreement taken care of.
The council picked Jeremy Green with BL&J Lawyers out of Bend. Green will be the primary responsible party for all general city issues, with Dustin Hawkins providing assistance and advice, as needed, along with other attorneys in the firm, who can be called on to discuss matters related to their area of expertise.
BLJ has multiple lawyers serving as the city attorney for many rural Oregon municipalities, including nearby Burns, La Grande, John Day and Prairie City. It also represents various special districts, public organizations, private sector clients, and has experience in a host of related fields, according to a request for proposal considered by the council on Nov. 23.
Greens’ wage to attend council meetings will be $250 per hour. He and his associates will provide most of his services virtually, Brown confirmed, adding that he would travel to Ontario to be here in person whenever needed.
According to a page about him on BL&J’s website, Green’s practice is concentrated primarily in the areas of business and real estate transactions; construction, municipal and employment law; and real property taxations. It states that he regularly advises clients on related issues.
He joined BL&J in 2004, practicing law in Eugene for two years prior to that. For the past four years, Green has been named a “Rising Star,” a distinction reserved for those who attain “a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement, and awarded to only 2.5% of lawyers in Oregon.
He graduated from the University of Oregon School of Law with a juris doctor degree in 2003, and from Warner Pacific College with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 2000.
Members of the City Council have been hearing and reviewing proposals from attorneys since its Nov. 23 meeting.
The council also considered proposals from Dayna C. Carter at Yturri Rose, which offered a blended rate of $300 per hour for general services, $350 to $400 an hour for litigation matters and $250 per hour for prosecution services, with other rates to be determined.
During the council’s sole meeting for the month, on Dec. 14, outgoing City Attorney Larry Sullivan, who attended his final meeting via Zoom, told the council it had been a pleasure serving the city since 2007.
“It has been the highlight of my legal career,” he said.
Brown said he believes Sullivan billed the city at $170 per hour, and clarified that Sullivan will still serve the city through the end of the month or until an agreement is in place with Green.
Sullivan also represented the city of Vale, which was recently working to find a new attorney. According to City Manager Todd Fuller, Michael Horton was named during the most recent Vale City Council meeting.
