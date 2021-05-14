NYSSA
The Nyssa City Council took the final step to rezone some property, changing it from residential to commercial to allow further expansion of an onion shipping business.The council repeated April’s 4-to-3 vote for the zone change during its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, according to City Clerk Marla Roberts.
Fiesta Farms owners Marc and Tamara Bybee sought the zone changes on lots adjoining those already zoned for commercial and light industrial to the same so they can expand their storage and packing facilities for onions.
During previous meetings local residents were concerned about possible noise and other impacts on residents living in the same area.
Voting for the zone changes on lots within the city, were Roberto Escobedo, Krissy Walker, Ron Edmondson and Mayor Betty Holcomb. Voting no were Patricia Esplin, Morganne DeLeon and Pat Oliver.
For the zone change on property in the county, but in the city urban growth boundary, the vote was unanimous, twice, so a third vote is not required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.