Council OKs updates to outdated water shortage emergency code

ONTARIO — The city’s 20-year-old code for water shortage emergencies was updated Tuesday night, with the council unanimously approving the proposed changes in Ordinance No. 2811-2022.
Taking a look at the old ordinance and seeing if it needed revised were pushed for by Councilor John Kirby at the last meeting in April. It was then noted by City Engineer Paul Woods that an ordinance was in place, but that language would need updated to reflect the city’s current water supply system. The previous code had been in place since 1990, and was adopted when the city only had a single reservoir. The city now gets its supply from a mixture of the Snake River and a series of several small wells, which then goes to the water treatment plant and into storage until it is used.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Woods said that for the past month or so, several people from Jacobs, the city’s Public Works contractor, helped with updating the text. This included Gary McLaughlin, Dustin Mosher, Public Works Director Casey Mordhurst and Senior Engineering Tech Al Haun.
The changes takes the ordinance down from five alert levels, to four, and explains that the mayor or city manager can declare the water shortage emergency to exist in order for Public Works to take action. As water storage drops, the levels rise.
Level one would happen if the system storage dropped 15 to 25%. It entails voluntary reduction of water use with irrigation limited to alternate days depending on street addresses (addresses ending in odd digits would water on odd days, and vice-versa).
If reservoirs system storage drops 25-50% of normal, level two would go into place. Fo this, certain outside water use is prohibited, including for washing driveways and sidewalks, cars, filling pools, dust control and other measures.
Level three would be enacted if the system dropped 50-75% below normal and prohibits “any and all” outside water use.
If the system decreased below 75% of normal operating capacity, level four would be triggered. For this system-wide use restriction, water use is restricted for anything other than what is needed for public health.
It’s noteworthy that during the meeting, Mordhurst said the city reached the level four trigger in the summer of 2021 due to a chlorine issue. Rather than modify public use requirements, Mordhurst said Public Works “modified and pushed hard,” to get past the issue.
Kirby asked if Public Works could include response time to notify city officials as part of its protocols, as it wasn’t in the updated ordinance.
Pro Tem City Manager Dan Cummings noted that ideally Public Works would notify the city manager who would put the item on the agenda if time permitted. However, he said, in the case of a true emergency, the mayor or city manager could act on their own to enact the water shortage emergency code.
Another issue mentioned by Woods was that he and Cummings were in talks with Simplot, which is taking over the Kraft-Heinz processing plant. He said they are working out a plan for Simplot to gradually curtail and reduce water usage in the event it is needed in order to proved for other users on the system.
The city will be getting the message about the updated code in utility bills in August. Furthermore, he said Human Resources Manager May Swihart has been instrumental with helping get the message out on the city’s website on the home page and Public Works’ page, including information on how to conserve water.
