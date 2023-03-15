Ladder truck fails inspection

Ontario Fire Department’s Ladder Truck No. 109, is pictured at a fire at Dentinger Feed & Seed in Vale, in July of 2018. The ladder truck recently failed an inspection test and is “beyond repair.” Chief Clint Benson presented the council with research regarding options to replace, which range from $600,000 used to $1.7 million new.

ONTARIO — Ontario City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved spending up to $800,000 on a used ladder truck to replace Truck 109, which recently failed its inspection and has aged so much that finding needed replacement parts is not possible. Furthermore, those who could custom build some components to fix it, advise against it due to other parts not being readily available.

The decision was made during the council’s first meeting of the month on Tuesday after hearing the latest update from Ontario Fire & Rescue Chief Clint Benson.



