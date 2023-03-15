ONTARIO — Ontario City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved spending up to $800,000 on a used ladder truck to replace Truck 109, which recently failed its inspection and has aged so much that finding needed replacement parts is not possible. Furthermore, those who could custom build some components to fix it, advise against it due to other parts not being readily available.
The decision was made during the council’s first meeting of the month on Tuesday after hearing the latest update from Ontario Fire & Rescue Chief Clint Benson.
Benson mentioned the ladder truck was 20 years old when the city purchased it in 2007, saying that in the 16 years since, maintenance has totaled $38,000. With that in mind, Benson estimates another used vehicle is expected to cost about $2,000 a month to maintain.
While the council OK’d spending upwards of $800,000, they were assured by City Manager Dan Cummings and Benson that they are trying to keep it in the $500,000 range, but wanted to build in a buffer that would enable them to have more should they need it.
It’s noteworthy that Dusty Valentine out of the Star Fire District, the mechanic who performs the annual inspections and does maintenance on fire trucks, is available to go out and look at any used ladder that is found to ensure it is a good investment for the city.
A truck was found in Texas by Mayor Deborah Folden for $550,000 and they are trying to get that truck, but there is someone else ahead of them on the waiting list. The problem of used trucks being hard to find is a continuous one, but they remain hopeful.
Also hoped is that the city can get a federal grant to pick up half the cost of a new ladder truck, which is estimated at about $1.6 million. If they do end up getting the grant, the used ladder would be sold to replace funding that would then be going toward a new one.
The conversation of borrowing other ladders through mutual aid came up and Benson noted that while there were a few in the region, they aren’t always available for mutual aid.
Saying those times were “a flip of the coin,” he noted that the mutual aid agreements are good, but those agencies aren’t always available. Benson provided a recent example of a fire at Fry Foods on Christmas where Vale did not have enough people to staff their ladder and therefore could not respond. Then, calls have to be made to Weiser, Wilder or Caldwell, the latter of which is also short-staffed.
Additionally, waiting for mutual aid extends response time and could be 20 minutes on a good day “if the stars aligned” and upward of 40 minutes.
“If we have an immediate rescue it puts us in a bind,” he noted.
Councilors had a heavy discussion regarding the truck, with some noting the high price tag, and others disregarding the price tag as non-negotiable when it comes to public safety.
“I’m in favor of getting used, moving forward and figuring out how to pay,” said Councilor Penny Bakefelt. “It is important for the safety of our citizens and getting there in time. It’s important for the firemen’s [personal safety]. … If there is a fire at my house, I don’t want to wait 20 minutes for them to get there.”
Council President John Kirby noted how the ladder truck was needed due to several buildings here, including the future 5-story Marriott hotel. He noted that a new ladder truck has been on the city’s budget list for at least four years.
Cummings clarified it was actually five years.
“It is something we as a community need to face if we [want to] move forward and encourage new business and industry and sustain the biggest employers, we gotta have equipment like this,” Kirby said.
Councilor Eddie Melendrez said he would also love to see the city look into funding a used fire truck until more is known about the federal grant.
Folden also agreed, saying “I think it is imperative that we replace the ladder truck.”
Cummings cautioned them to be careful about not committing funding from the future budget year, but said he felt confident that if they buy the right used truck, they will have no problem selling it to use that money toward a new one should the grant come through.
Cummings also said how he had personally been on search and rescue in situations where a rescue is needed but the equipment was not there, saying it is “heart wrenching.”
“I would be sick to my stomach if somebody up there and I don’t have a way to get up there,” he said.
Staff have looked hard into the matter to try and figure options out, Cummings said, but noted that for the safety of the community something needed to be done sooner than later.
The council explored options regarding how they will fund that this year. To move fast, funding would have to be pulled from other pending projects, Cummings explained, with a better option for funding to be explored during budget meetings in April. Taking a loan could be an inter-fund loan from, rather than a bank loan, explained Finance Director Kari Ott. For example, they could borrow the money from the Public Works Reserve Fund or Debt Reserve Fund, but would still have to pay it back with interest.
Bakefelt made the motion to pursue the option to purchase a used ladder truck not to exceed $800,000. Councilor Susann Mills seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.