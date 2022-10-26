Council OKs spending $509K on new Rescue One

Rescue One, the city of Ontario’s primary first response vehicle, is pictured at an emergency in June of 2021. The Ontario City Council at its Tuesday meeting approved spending $514,404 to replace the aging vehicle. Outside the meeting, Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton told the newspaper, “Getting the support to order a new Rescue One is huge.”
ONTARIO — Ontario City Council OK’d spending $509,190 of a fund reserved specifically for fire apparatus at its meeting on Tuesday night. The purchase: a new Rescue One, which is the city’s primary first response vehicle. The reason: the current one “is the most used vehicle and is starting to go downhill pretty fast.”
This was detailed by city staff in a bid approval, and reiterated by Finance Director Kari Ott in a presentation on the new business. She said the vehicle was towed three times last year and expenses were starting to add up. According to a staff report, repairs in 21-22 and so far this fiscal year equate to more than $13,000.
Ontario Mayor Riley Hill wanted to know how many miles were on Rescue One.
Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton said it has 120,125 miles and 13,221 hours. He said at about 10,000 hours, the vehicles usually start having issues. It’s at that time that first responder officials usually think about moving them to the back of the line, because they have to sit and run for so long.
Hill asked about the delivery date.
Leighton noted that the timeframe was a key factor in making this bid so attractive, as it is estimated to be delivered around May or June of 2023. Other companies were estimating the end of 2024. Furthermore, Leighton said the other bids came with a 6% increase.
Hill asked about Rescue One’s current worth.
“If you ask me, about two cents,” Leighton said.
Hill wanted to know what the city might get out of selling the vehicle. Leighton estimated $15,000 to $20,000, emphasizing, “it’s falling apart.”
Councilor Sam Baker asked Leighton whether the vehicle would be coming fully equipped or if more money might be needed to get it up to par for Ontario Fire and Rescue. Leighton said some equipment, such as ladders, will be included. The department will also take most of its equipment, such as hoses, from the old vehicle once the new one arrives. He then estimated it might take upwards of $10,000 to get it fully ready. Baker then commented that could be covered with the sale of the old Rescue One.
During discussion, Councilor Michael Braden commended the budget committee for working “very hard” on creating the Fire Apparatus Fund and have been adding to it for the past three of four years to get to this point.
Leighton worked with Sourcewell on finding bids, including the one from Rosenbauer South Dakota for $514,404 which the city ultimately approved. That bid notes that if the chassis amount of $136,321 is paid ahead of time, a savings of $5,214 will be applied, bringing the cost to $509,190.
Councilor Eddie Melendrez motioned to approve the expenditure, Councilor Susann Mills seconded it and it was passed unanimously. The money to pay for Rescue One comes from the Fire Apparatus Department of the Capital Projects Fund, which will bring that department fund’s balance down to $125,090.
At the end of that discussion, Hill asked the chief, “How many lives are we saving?”
“We save numerous lives every day, every week,” Leighton said. “Especially right now with everyone wanting to do fentanyl.”
