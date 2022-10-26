Council OKs spending $509K on new Rescue One

Rescue One, the city of Ontario’s primary first response vehicle, is pictured at an emergency in June of 2021. The Ontario City Council at its Tuesday meeting approved spending $514,404 to replace the aging vehicle. Outside the meeting, Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton told the newspaper, “Getting the support to order a new Rescue One is huge.”

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — Ontario City Council OK’d spending $509,190 of a fund reserved specifically for fire apparatus at its meeting on Tuesday night. The purchase: a new Rescue One, which is the city’s primary first response vehicle. The reason: the current one “is the most used vehicle and is starting to go downhill pretty fast.”

This was detailed by city staff in a bid approval, and reiterated by Finance Director Kari Ott in a presentation on the new business. She said the vehicle was towed three times last year and expenses were starting to add up. According to a staff report, repairs in 21-22 and so far this fiscal year equate to more than $13,000.



