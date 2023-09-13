Council OKs spending $250K to buy Moore Park

The Ontario Saturday Market at Moore Park is pictured in June of 2022. The Ontario City Council OK'd purchasing the park for $250,000 from the owner, Former Ontario Mayor Riley Hill, who sold it for $20,000 less than it was appraised, calling the difference a donation.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Ontario City Council OK’d the $250,000 purchase of Moore Park in the downtown corridor during its meeting on Tuesday. The park has been leased by the city for the past 15 years and is part of a strategic plan to improve that and the connected lot, which the city purchased from Looks Nu Car Wash in recent years.

The park has long been the home of the Ontario Saturday Market from June to September as well as served as one of the hubs for downtown events and activities.



