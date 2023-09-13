Council OKs spending $250K to buy Moore Park

The Ontario Saturday Market at Moore Park is pictured in June of 2022. The Ontario City Council OK'd purchasing the park for $250,000 from the owner, Former Ontario Mayor Riley Hill, who sold it for $20,000 less than it was appraised, calling the difference a donation.
ONTARIO — Ontario City Council OK’d the $250,000 purchase of Moore Park in the downtown corridor during its meeting on Tuesday. The park has been leased by the city for the past 15 years and is part of a strategic plan to improve that and the connected lot, which the city purchased from Looks Nu Car Wash in recent years.
The park has long been the home of the Ontario Saturday Market from June to September as well as served as one of the hubs for downtown events and activities.
“This has been a long-going process,” City Manager Dan Cummings told the council during its meeting.
There was barely a quorum to OK the purchase of the park, as there were only four council members present during the meeting. Councilors Ken Hart and Sam Baker along with Mayor Deborah Folden were absent. As such, the meeting was led by Council President John Kirby.
In 2022, the Ontario City Council decided to halt spending any more taxpayer money on the space unless or until the city owned the park. Prior to that, money was being spent with Trademark Designs and GGLO architects to drum up proposals for the adjacent tax lots.
One thing Cummings told the council was that while the appraisal came in at $270,000, property owner and former Ontario Mayor Riley Hill agreed to sell it for $250,000.
Hill “wanted the council and citizens to recognize the fact that he’s, in reality, donating an additional $20,000,” Cummings said.
While that can’t be reflected in the deed, it is reflected in documentation with earnest money, “which is fine,” according to the city manager.
While he had stated previously there would need to be a public hearing, Cummings said he had misspoken, explaining how that only applied to property the city sells, which includes other necessary steps, including first designating such property as surplus.
However, he “highly recommended” the council take public action on the purchase so anybody who so desired would have the opportunity to comment. It’s worth noting that there was no public comment for or against the purchase.
Councilor Susann Mills said “several people in the Saturday Market expressed they were in favor of this purchase,” asking when the city would take possession of the property. Cummings said he would ask for the quickest closing date possible.
“In the budget, we budgeted money to prepare the Looks Nu lot,” he said.
This includes pulling off the gravel, bringing back topsoil, putting in a sprinkler system — hopefully by this fall — “so there’s a chance for grass to grow next spring so it is there at the time of the market next year.”
If grass can be planted this fall, the city will gradually allow some food trucks on the new grass during the 2024 market season, “so as not to trample” it, Cummings said, commenting that it would then be ready to fully use by the summer of 2025.
Councilor Eddie Melendrez said he was grateful the sale was finally going through.
“Because the last two years, there have been concerns about investments or planning without owning, and like Councilor Mills mentioned, we purchased the other side,” he said. “I’m grateful we own it, that it’s ours to keep and invest in.”
Councilor Penny Bakefelt also commented, “I think it’s a great asset to have for our community.”
Mills made the motion to purchase the park; Melendrez seconded it and the purchase passed unanimously on a roll-call vote.
